Plockton village held it’s annual Leek Festival Annual Leek Festival organised by Doug Yarrow who has a holiday house at 4 Bank Street.
A total of 28 people entered the competition, which is to grow a leek in a bucket.
Sadly Doug was unable to be present this year due to him requiring treatment for a health problem at his home in Sunderland but nevertheless leeks were delivered in their buckets to the pavement at 4 Bank Street where judges Robert Morton and Ali G weighed and measured the produce.
Owing to the weather the presentation ceremony was held in the Plockton Harbour Shed.
Charlie M. MacRae presented the Plockton Cup to the winner David Meekham from Kyle who took the honours for the second year in a row with a leek weighing 2.3 lbs.
Runner-up was Kenneth MacRae who was competing for the first time with a leek weighing 1.9 lbs. Lankiest Leek winner was Gary Phoenix with a leek of 1.5 metres while the Weakest Leek winner was Ed Stanley.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.