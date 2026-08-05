The Tobermory Book Festival will bring a rich mix of writers, thinkers and storytellers to one of Scotland’s most picturesque literary settings.

The festival allow bookbugs to meet some of their favourite authors and discuss the inner workings of the stories they have weaved.

Taking place on Friday 23 and Saturday October 24, the Festival is held at the Western Isles Hotel and welcomes authors including the acclaimed wildlife cameraman and broadcaster Gordon Buchanan, with his emotionally honest and raw account of a challenging childhood and the escape and solace he found – and continues to find – in the natural world around him.

Highland shepherdess Helen Percy introduces her captivating memoir which offers an unflinching portrayal of the daily hardships and triumphs faced by those who embrace the wild beauty of the countryside and journalist Tim Ecott shares the remarkable (and vanishing) lifestyle of the sole inhabitants of the inaccessible Faroese island of Stóra Dímun.

Festival Patron, writer, librettist, musician and raconteur Sir Alexander McCall Smith entertains the festival audience following the gala dinner on Saturday evening.