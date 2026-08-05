Tobermory Book Festival is coming back this autumn, with local authors of the highest calibre headlining.
The festival continues to champion Scotland’s literary heritage while offering visitors a warm Mull welcome with special accommodation rates available at the Western Isles Hotel for festival attendees for the nights of Thursday October 22 through Sunday October 25, making it easier for book lovers to enjoy a full weekend of events, food, and island hospitality.
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