Taking place in Whiting Bay Hall, the club will host two performances, on Friday August 21 and Saturday August 22.

The evening will open with a one-act play ’Billy’s Will’ which is a hard-hitting drama about family conflict and the difficulties created by addictions.

The actors in this play are James Mutch as a young solicitor, Patrick Scott as Billy who has an alcohol problem, Beverley Scott as his long-suffering wife Maggie, and Vikki Barbour as their daughter Hilary, who has taken up with a drug addict Sean Treacy, played by Rory Morrison.

Audiences are advised that the play has scenes with strong language and some violent behaviour.

After an interval the serious mood will shift into comedy, with ’Pub Quiz’, a short comedic sketch written by Rory Morrison. With Rory Morrison as a pub quiz master and Vikki Barbour and James Mutch as partners having a disagreement in a different scenario entirely, the two scenes overlap in a clever way to form one story.

The final one-act play is ’Marigolds’, a funny and “cheeky” comedy with Allan Nicol in the role of Harry, and Kat Sparshott as his wife Marigold.

’Billy’s Will’ and ’Marigolds’ are directed by Craig Maclachlan and ’Pub Quiz is directed by Rory Morrison.

Tickets for the performances will be for sale at the door from 7pm on both evenings, with the performances starting at 7.30pm. Patrons are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.