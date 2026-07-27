Many people associate gift shops with Christmas, but Button Nose Gift Boutique in Oban is proving that thoughtful gifting is something to celebrate all year round.
Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, new baby, wedding, retirement, thank you gift or simply a little treat for someone special, owner Jackie has carefully curated a collection that offers something for every age, taste and budget.
Rather than scrolling endlessly online, Jackie encourages people to rediscover the pleasure of browsing in person.
"There’s something special about being able to see, touch and compare gifts before you buy. We love helping customers find something they might never have thought of, whether they’re shopping for a friend, family member or even themselves."
The boutique is home to many well-loved brands including Ivy & Twine candles , Arran Aromatics, Equilibrium occasions gifts, Alice Wheeler handbags, Powder Scarves & socks, Joma Jewellery, Hallmark Cards, Inis body care and home scent, Yankee Candle and Charmlinks bracelets, alongside many other beautiful homeware, accessories and keepsakes.
What sets Button Nose apart isn’t just the products, it’s the experience. Jackie is known for creating stunning seasonal displays that inspire customers and make every visit feel like discovering something new.
And once you’ve found the perfect gift, there’s no need to worry about wrapping it.
The boutique offers a complimentary gift wrapping service, saving customers time while ensuring every present leaves looking as special as what’s inside.
In an age where shopping has become increasingly impersonal, Button Nose continues to offer something the internet simply can’t, a warm welcome, expert advice and the chance to find unique gifts with a personal touch.
So next time you’re searching for the perfect present, why not pop into Button Nose first? You may be surprised at just how much inspiration awaits on your local high street.
The boutique is open at 12 Airds Crescent, Oban. Monday - Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm. Closed Sunday’s
Check out their facebook page for updates Button Nose Gift Boutique Oban
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