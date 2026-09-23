Pupils, staff and parents of Lundavra Primary School came together for an evening of entertainment, while raising money to buy hoodies for everyone heading to High School next year.
In what has now become a much looked forward to annual event, Class 7 and their teacher Alison Stephen organised a ceilidh in the school hall with pipe music from tutor Angus Binnie and dance tunes by Robert Nairn on his accordion.
Robert’s daughter, seven-year-old Iris gave a solo performance of the Gaidhlig song ‘Feagal an tàirneanaich.
Members of Classes 5 and 6 sang in a choir, their most popular ditty being "If it Winsae for Yer Wellies" complete with actions, causing much amusement in the audience.
Several traditional Scottish dances also took place with pupils first giving a demonstration before encouraging friends and family to join them on the floor.
Adding to the festivities a raffle was held with home baking also on offer.
Money raised from this and other events throughout the school year will buy quality hoodies in the Lundavra school purple colour with the names of every P7 pupil printed on the back which are then presented to them free of charge as a reminder of their time in primary school.
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