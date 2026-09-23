In what has now become a much looked forward to annual event, Class 7 and their teacher Alison Stephen organised a ceilidh in the school hall with pipe music from tutor Angus Binnie and dance tunes by Robert Nairn on his accordion.

Watched by her Dad Robert, Iris Katie Nairn gives a solo performance of a Gaidhlig song. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Watched by her Dad Robert, Iris Katie Nairn gives a solo performance of a Gaidhlig song. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Dancing fun as pupils, friends and relatives take the floor at Lundavra Primary School Ceilidh. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.,photos.

Dancing fun as pupils, friends and relatives take the floor at Lundavra Primary School Ceilidh. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.,photos.

Members of Classes 5 and 6 sang in a choir, their most popular ditty being "If it Winsae for Yer Wellies" complete with actions, causing much amusement in the audience.

Several traditional Scottish dances also took place with pupils first giving a demonstration before encouraging friends and family to join them on the floor.

Adding to the festivities a raffle was held with home baking also on offer.