Councillor Charles Currie described the tennis courts as an asset for the island and commended everyone who helped bring the project to fruition.

Councillor Charles Currie described the tennis courts as an asset for the island and commended everyone who helped bring the project to fruition.

Speeches were also made by councillor Charles Currie, Rhona Alston, president of Tennis Scotland, and by Maggie who thanked everyone and all of the organisations involved for their tireless and continued support. She also thanked Anna Myatt from Tennis Scotland and all of the local coaches who continue to support the club and who deliver regular training sessions and activities for adults, young members and visitors.

To celebrate the achievement, the official opening day included a number of tennis events and sporting activities, a cake cutting ceremony, bouncy castles, and hot and cold refreshments and snacks.

The open day included tennis sessions and activities before and after the official opening.

The open day included tennis sessions and activities before and after the official opening.

KA Leisure coaches, Callum Perratt, Becki Gillespie and Blake Leishman, attended the official opening and provided children with a number of fun sporting activities to enjoy.

KA Leisure coaches, Callum Perratt, Becki Gillespie and Blake Leishman, attended the official opening and provided children with a number of fun sporting activities to enjoy.

Speaking prior to the event, former Tennis Scotland president, now Tennis Ayrshire president, John Wilson said: “Many congratulations on the official opening of the newly refurbished courts in Brodick.

“Looking back it has taken fully three years to get to this point. Over that period there were a number of occasions when serious issues arose which could have prevented delivery of the courts.

“While I know you had the support of many people and organisations not least in your local community I know the project could not and would not have been delivered without your tenacious lead and sheer determination to get it over the line.

He continued: “Brodick now has a tennis facility to be proud of and I look forward to hearing how things develop in future. I see you’ve made a great start with a range of tennis programmes already in place and being enjoyed by the local community.

“Very best wishes from me and have a wonderful and well deserved day of celebration.”

Further information about Brodick Tennis Club, events and coaching opportunities can be found on their Facebook page and information on membership and how to book the courts can be found at clubspark.lta.org.uk/BrodickTennisCourts