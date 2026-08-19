The “tenacious” and “determined” work of Brodick Tennis Club’s Maggie Carson and a small committee of tennis enthusiasts was praised at the facility’s official opening last weekend.
Although open to the public for some time now, the Brodick tennis courts refurbishment and the establishing of social tennis training, events and community activities, have taken over three years to achieve.
Since 2023, when the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) announced its £2.3 million fund to make tennis more accessible through its tennis programs, school equipment programs, and support for community projects, Maggie worked tirelessly to secure funding and permission to restore Brodick’s dilapidated tennis courts.
Working with North Ayrshire Council, LTA, Tennis Scotland, Active Schools and KA Leisure, the tennis courts were completely resurfaced, the surrounding paths were upgraded, a new shelter was erected, and floodlights and amenity lighting was installed.
In addition to the facility being upgraded and brought back to life, coaching programs - including coach accreditation - regular weekly tennis sessions and activities aimed at young people have been established by the club and are already well-attended.
To celebrate the achievement, the official opening day included a number of tennis events and sporting activities, a cake cutting ceremony, bouncy castles, and hot and cold refreshments and snacks.
Speeches were also made by councillor Charles Currie, Rhona Alston, president of Tennis Scotland, and by Maggie who thanked everyone and all of the organisations involved for their tireless and continued support. She also thanked Anna Myatt from Tennis Scotland and all of the local coaches who continue to support the club and who deliver regular training sessions and activities for adults, young members and visitors.
Speaking prior to the event, former Tennis Scotland president, now Tennis Ayrshire president, John Wilson said: “Many congratulations on the official opening of the newly refurbished courts in Brodick.
“Looking back it has taken fully three years to get to this point. Over that period there were a number of occasions when serious issues arose which could have prevented delivery of the courts.
“While I know you had the support of many people and organisations not least in your local community I know the project could not and would not have been delivered without your tenacious lead and sheer determination to get it over the line.
He continued: “Brodick now has a tennis facility to be proud of and I look forward to hearing how things develop in future. I see you’ve made a great start with a range of tennis programmes already in place and being enjoyed by the local community.
“Very best wishes from me and have a wonderful and well deserved day of celebration.”
Further information about Brodick Tennis Club, events and coaching opportunities can be found on their Facebook page and information on membership and how to book the courts can be found at clubspark.lta.org.uk/BrodickTennisCourts
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