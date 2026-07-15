As part of centenary celebrations at Whiting Bay Hall, local memories and nostalgia group, Whiting Bay Memories hosted a three day exhibition detailing the social history of the village and its community hall.
Hosted in partnership with Whiting Bay Hall committee, the exhibition began with a formal ceremony with Nathaniel McColl piping visitors to the hall’s entrance where the hall committee and trustees awaited.
George McKechnie, chairman of Whiting Bay Memories, made a short introductory speech, before Jan Kelso presented a golden key to Sandy McGovern who is this year’s hall committee chair. The presentation of the key was symbolic in that a golden key was presented to James Graham, the Duke of Montrose, when the hall opened in 1926.
Further historical links to the past were also evident as piper Nathaniel McColl’s great, great grandfather, Alex McKelvie, played a part in founding the hall, as did Jan Kelso’s grandfather, councillor John W Kelso.
With the formalities over, all of the attendees were invited into the hall where a comprehensive history of the village, its buildings, people and past events were meticulously documented with photographs, documents, ephemera and an impressive collection of donated artefacts.
The scope of the historical research included not only local dignitaries, but also local home owners, business, significant past events – including World War II history and artefacts – music and drama groups, police service, farmers, historical buildings and structures, WRI meetings and extensive newspaper coverage of local events and happenings.
All of the many topics were meticulously detailed and contained a wealth of contributions and input from Whiting Bay residents over many years. Additionally, Arran Heritage Museum, provided a wealth of historical information and research that was exhibited, along with unique historical artefacts.
The exhibition filled both the hall and the attached minor hall where an impressive eight metre banner stretched out across the length of the wall. The wall hanging included 100 panels outlining notable moments, people and events over the last 100 years and represented many years of work by individuals who contributed to the 100 Stitched Stories project.
The exhibition attracted hundreds of visitors who enjoyed reminiscing with other residents about events, happenings and people from the past. Visitors were also reminded of long-forgotten past events with historical documents, newspaper clippings and photographs acting as mementos.
Whiting Bay Memories was formed in 2019 to preserve and share the local history and heritage of Whiting Bay. A wealth of local history and information can be found on its website at whiting-bay-memories.com/ and details about the group’s regular meetings and discoveries are featured on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/453396894696278
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