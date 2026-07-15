As part of centenary celebrations at Whiting Bay Hall, local memories and nostalgia group, Whiting Bay Memories hosted a three day exhibition detailing the social history of the village and its community hall.

With the formalities over, all of the attendees were invited into the hall where a comprehensive history of the village, its buildings, people and past events were meticulously documented with photographs, documents, ephemera and an impressive collection of donated artefacts.

Further historical links to the past were also evident as piper Nathaniel McColl’s great, great grandfather, Alex McKelvie, played a part in founding the hall, as did Jan Kelso’s grandfather, councillor John W Kelso.

Visitors browse a huge collection of material covering just about every aspect of village life in Whiting Bay over the years.

Visitors browse a huge collection of material covering just about every aspect of village life in Whiting Bay over the years.

In a historic nod to the presentation of a golden key in 1926, Jan Kelso presented a golden key to Sandy McGovern, this year’s Whiting Bay Hall committee chair.

In a historic nod to the presentation of a golden key in 1926, Jan Kelso presented a golden key to Sandy McGovern, this year’s Whiting Bay Hall committee chair.

George McKechnie, chairman of Whiting Bay Memories, made a short introductory speech, before Jan Kelso presented a golden key to Sandy McGovern who is this year’s hall committee chair. The presentation of the key was symbolic in that a golden key was presented to James Graham, the Duke of Montrose, when the hall opened in 1926.

Hosted in partnership with Whiting Bay Hall committee, the exhibition began with a formal ceremony with Nathaniel McColl piping visitors to the hall’s entrance where the hall committee and trustees awaited.

A small selection of the people who made the exhibition possible: Barbara I’Anson, Sheena Carruth, Jan Kelso, Christine Black and Tommy Robison.

In additional to the chronological displays for each decade, music and drama performances featured in dedicated displays which included advertising posters from the era.

The scope of the historical research included not only local dignitaries, but also local home owners, business, significant past events – including World War II history and artefacts – music and drama groups, police service, farmers, historical buildings and structures, WRI meetings and extensive newspaper coverage of local events and happenings. All of the many topics were meticulously detailed and contained a wealth of contributions and input from Whiting Bay residents over many years. Additionally, Arran Heritage Museum, provided a wealth of historical information and research that was exhibited, along with unique historical artefacts.

Fiona Doubleday and Coral Smith with the impressive 100 Stitched Stories banner that was created by both amateur and experiences stitchers from both Whiting Bay and further afield.

In addition to seeing all of the interesting exhibits, visitors also enjoyed reminiscing with each other and with Whiting Bay locals who remembered the events featured in the displays.

The exhibition filled both the hall and the attached minor hall where an impressive eight metre banner stretched out across the length of the wall. The wall hanging included 100 panels outlining notable moments, people and events over the last 100 years and represented many years of work by individuals who contributed to the 100 Stitched Stories project. The exhibition attracted hundreds of visitors who enjoyed reminiscing with other residents about events, happenings and people from the past. Visitors were also reminded of long-forgotten past events with historical documents, newspaper clippings and photographs acting as mementos.

Newspaper clippings from the Arran Banner and other publications featured prominently in the exhibition, including an original copy of the first Banner dated March 1974.