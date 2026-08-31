The venue in Mull is part of a major Scottish tour that will take place in Stirling, Paisley, Mull, St Andrews, Inverness, Findhorn and Glasgow across September and October 2026.

Scottish theatre company Magnetic North brings its acclaimed production We Will Hear the Angels to An Tobar and Mull Theatre on September 17, as part of its Autumn 2026 Tour. Written and directed by Nicholas Bone, the poignant production blends live music, text and movement to explore melancholy, heartbreak and the powerful connection between sadness and sound.

Magnetic North brings its acclaimed production We Will Hear the Angels to An Tobar and Mull Theatre. Photo: Supplied © Mihaela Bodlovic117

Magnetic North brings its acclaimed production We Will Hear the Angels to An Tobar and Mull Theatre. Photo: Supplied © Mihaela Bodlovic117

For over 25 years, Magnetic North has been known as one of Scotland’s most distinctive theatre-makers for creating new work that brings together music, performance, text and visual design. We Will Hear The Angels echoes this approach by blending live cello, guitar and vocals, with text and movement, to place music at the heart of its storytelling.

We Will Hear the Angels by Nicholas Bone, presented by Magnetic North. Photo supplied © Jassy Earl

Apphia Campbell in We Will Hear the Angels by Nicholas Bone, presented by Magnetic North. Photo supplied © Jassy Earl

Celebrating the paradox and power of sad music as uplifting, this poignant and tender production explores the strange state of melancholy. Performed by an ensemble of five actor-musicians - Apphia Campbell, Daniel Padden, Greg Sinclair, Mia Scott and Nicholas Bone - it includes an eclectic live score spanning Etta James, Hank Williams, J.S. Bach, Orange Juice and Moondog.



Inspired by works including the closing moments of Chekhov’s classic play Uncle Vanya about unfulfilled loss and quiet endurance, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window and short stories by Katherine Mansfield, We Will Hear the Angels explores themes of heartbreak, loneliness and shared listening to turn its focus to the inner lives rarely shared.



Written and directed by Nicholas Bone, with co-direction and video design by Marisa Zanotti, design by Emily James, lighting design by Nigel Edwards and music direction by Daniel Padden, We Will Hear the Angels centres Bea’s discovery of her husband’s infidelity, leaving her adrift, unaware that her neighbours - Sonia, Van and Ian - are each quietly grappling with their own heartbreak too.

As their stories unfold, the mysterious Lou creates a space where music expresses what words cannot.

Greg Sinclair in We Will Hear the Angels by Nicholas Bone, presented by Magnetic North. Photo supplied © Jassy Earl

Nicholas Bone in We Will Hear the Angels by Nicholas Bone, presented by Magnetic North. Photo supplied © Jassy Earl

Praised by The Scotsman as ‘a mature and beautiful acknowledgement of loss and grief (★★★★) Nicholas Bone, Artistic Director of Magnetic North and Writer & Co-Director of We Will Hear the Angels, said:

‘We are delighted to be presenting We Will Hear the Angels at An Tobar and Mull Theatre, as part of the Scotland-wide tour in September and October.‘



The initial idea was inspired by the imagined inner lives of people in neighbouring tenements across Edinburgh - the shared yet unseen moments unfolding around us. We further developed the work during Covid over Zoom, each of us framed in our own small window, playing into the sense of intimacy and melancholy that influenced the form the show ultimately took.



Developed in Magnetic North’s signature cross-art-form process, We Will Hear the Angels is a poignant and celebratory exploration of the beauty and poetry of everyday individual lives, and the power and catharsis of melancholy music on such.’



Tickets are on sale now HERE