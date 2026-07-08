Organisers of the Cowalfest walking festival have announced their programme of walks for the three-day event that runs from 2-4 October.
Well established as one of the biggest walking festivals in Scotland, this year’s walks include some old favourites as well as a host of hikes that have proved popular in recent years with all levels of fitness catered for.
The first day features a grade 1 walk from Benmore Garden to Glen Massan as well as the more testing (grade 5) hike to the summit of Cruach Neuran. The Innellan geology walk is also part of Friday’s offering alongside a grade 3 walk from Ardentinny to Benmore.
The Saturday schedule takes in the well-known Duke’s Pass ramble over to Lochgoilhead (grade 3) and heritage walks in Kilmun and from Dunoon to Sandbank (both grade 1). The challenging hike to the top of Creachan Mhor (grade 5) is also included.
The final four walks on the Sunday are the Strachur plane crash site (grade 5), the Glenshellish Loop (grade 3), an Innellan history walk and talk and a 4 and a half mile walk from Toward to Innellan (grade 3).
The Cowalfest ceilidh, a regular fixture in the festival programme, takes place on the Saturday evening at Innellan Village Hall with Canned Haggis once again providing the musical accompaniment and inspiration for a host of famous, traditional Scottish dances.
Places on all of the twelve walks and tickets for the ceilidh can now be ordered online at www.cowalfest.com with posters and leaflets set to appear soon across the peninsula. Accompanied under 16s can take part free of charge and dog walkers are more than welcome on most of the hikes.
A minibus will also be in use for a number of walks to transport hikers on a ’first come first served’ basis to the relevant start points.
Cowalfest chair Andy Armstrong said: “This year’s festival includes a number of popular walks around the peninsula led by experienced guides who know their stuff!
“There’s loads to learn about the area on our heritage and geology walks and talks and it’s a great chance to get out into nature and experience our majestic scenery as well as make new friends and boost your mental and physical wellbeing.
“It’s a case of best foot forward and we’ve been doing plenty of reccies of the routes as well as regular pop-up walks with our partner organisation Dunoon on the Move."
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