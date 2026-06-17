ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Runners brave the wind and rain at Glen Rosa Horseshoe race

Runners brave the wind and rain at Glen Rosa Horseshoe race

Jun 17, 2026
Mull Historical Society's new album debuts at #2 in Scottish charts

Mull Historical Society's new album debuts at #2 in Scottish charts

Jun 16, 2026
Naturefest returns to Canna

Naturefest returns to Canna

Jun 16, 2026
North Ayrshire Council leader’s column - Tony Gurney

North Ayrshire Council leader’s column - Tony Gurney

Jun 16, 2026

Colin Smeeton

Runners brave the wind and rain at Glen Rosa Horseshoe race

Runners brave the wind and rain at Glen Rosa Horseshoe race

Jun 17, 2026
£40k milestone reached by Arran author

£40k milestone reached by Arran author

Jun 16, 2026
North Ayrshire Council leader’s column - Tony Gurney

North Ayrshire Council leader’s column - Tony Gurney

Jun 16, 2026
Arran Banner 30 Years Ago – week 25, 2026

Arran Banner 30 Years Ago – week 25, 2026

Jun 13, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Accountant - Mackay & Co CA
ObanOban£30,000 to £45,000 per annum£30,000 to £45,000 per annum
Skipper - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
CairndowCairndow£55,603.77 per annum£55,603.77 per annum
Cook/Chef - Part Time & Full Time - Nevis Range
PH33 6SQPH33 6SQSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Cleaner - ARB18195 - Argyll and Bute Council
TarbertTarbert£26,353 to £26,623 per annum£26,353 to £26,623 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today