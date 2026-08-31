Following the recent refurbishment of M&D Green Pharmacy in Oban, the team are pleased to announce an expanded range of healthcare services designed to give the local community even greater access to convenient, professional healthcare.
One of the key areas of expansion is weight loss support. Patients can now access a personalised weight management service, with consultations provided by an experienced healthcare professional. Following a clinical assessment, patients can discuss their health and weight loss goals and explore the support and treatment options that may be appropriate for their individual needs. The service is designed to provide professional guidance and ongoing support throughout a patient’s weight loss journey, with regular reviews part of their personalised care plan.
The pharmacy is also expanding its vaccination services, providing a convenient local option for patients who are eligible for or wish to access a range of vaccinations, including Flu, Shingles, Meningitis and RSV. Delivered by trained healthcare professionals, appointments can be booked at a time that suits you via the M&D Green website or app, helping make it easier to stay up to date with recommended vaccinations.
The investment in Oban reflects M&D Green Pharmacy’s commitment to the future of community pharmacy, and the increasingly important role pharmacies play in supporting the health and wellbeing of local communities.
Whether patients are looking for support with weight management, need a vaccination, require advice on a health concern or simply want to speak to a healthcare professional in confidence, the newly upgraded Oban pharmacy is ready to help.
With an expanded dispensary and enhanced retail offering, M&D Green Pharmacy Oban is continuing to evolve to meet the changing needs of the community it serves.
Patients can speak to the pharmacy team to find out more about the services available and book an appointment.
Opening Hours-
Monday: 9am - 6pm
Tuesday: 9am - 6pm
Wednesday: 9am - 6pm
Thursday: 9am - 6pm
Friday: 9am - 6pm
Saturday: 9am - 5.30pm
Sunday: Closed
Address: 16 George Street, Oban, Argyll & Bute, PA34 5SB
Telephone: 01631 562063
www.md-green.com
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