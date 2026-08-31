Following the recent refurbishment of M&D Green Pharmacy in Oban, the team are pleased to announce an expanded range of healthcare services designed to give the local community even greater access to convenient, professional healthcare.

M&D Green Pharmacy (Oban Pharmacy) now offer weight Loss Support service, providing a convenient and supportive way to discuss your options directly with one of our experienced clinical staff. Image supplied

M&D Green Pharmacy (Oban Pharmacy) now offer weight Loss Support service, providing a convenient and supportive way to discuss your options directly with one of our experienced clinical staff. Image supplied

The newly upgraded pharmacy now includes a dedicated private consultation room, creating a comfortable and confidential space for patients to access an increasing range of pharmacy services.



One of the key areas of expansion is weight loss support. Patients can now access a personalised weight management service, with consultations provided by an experienced healthcare professional. Following a clinical assessment, patients can discuss their health and weight loss goals and explore the support and treatment options that may be appropriate for their individual needs. The service is designed to provide professional guidance and ongoing support throughout a patient’s weight loss journey, with regular reviews part of their personalised care plan.

Image supplied

Think you need a GP appointment? Your pharmacist may be able to help. Through the NHS Pharmacy First service, pharmacists can provide advice and, where appropriate, treatment for a range of common conditions. Find out more at www.md-green.com/.../nhs.../nhs-pharmacy-first/ It could save you time and help you get the support you need without waiting for a GP appointment. Pop in and speak to the team at M&D Green Pharmacy Oban to find out how we can help.

M&D Green Pharmacy Oban also offer free NHS blood pressure checks, smoking cessation support, emergency contraception, and expert advice on medicines. Image supplied

The pharmacy is also expanding its vaccination services, providing a convenient local option for patients who are eligible for or wish to access a range of vaccinations, including Flu, Shingles, Meningitis and RSV. Delivered by trained healthcare professionals, appointments can be booked at a time that suits you via the M&D Green website or app, helping make it easier to stay up to date with recommended vaccinations.

Patients can speak to the pharmacy team to find out more about the services available and book an appointment. Image supplied

The pharmacy is also expanding its vaccination services, including Flu, Shingles, Meningitis and RSV. Image Adobe Stock

The investment in Oban reflects M&D Green Pharmacy’s commitment to the future of community pharmacy, and the increasingly important role pharmacies play in supporting the health and wellbeing of local communities.



Whether patients are looking for support with weight management, need a vaccination, require advice on a health concern or simply want to speak to a healthcare professional in confidence, the newly upgraded Oban pharmacy is ready to help. With an expanded dispensary and enhanced retail offering, M&D Green Pharmacy Oban is continuing to evolve to meet the changing needs of the community it serves.



Patients can speak to the pharmacy team to find out more about the services available and book an appointment.