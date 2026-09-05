For them, Mendelssohn on Mull is the perfect introduction to what touring is like for a professional, said the new Executive Director of organisers Sound Waves, Dr Toni James.

They are: violinists Josh Albuquerque, Catrin Borggrim, Charlotte Slater, Sagnick Mukherjee and Bríona Mannion; cellists Haoran Li and Ellamay Mantie; and violist Lauren Azusa Jack.

Headlining this year is the talented Maxwell Quartet, returning as artistic directors. With them they bring eight talented emerging classical musicians, looking to take the next step towards their professional careers.

From there, Aros Hall and Craignure Village Hall will be graced with the smooth sound of strings on Tuesday, Iona and Bunessan Village Halls on Wednesday, and Aros Hall and Dervaig Village Hall rounding things off on Thursday.

Free concerts will be hosted across the island, starting at 7pm on Sunday in Tobermory Parish Church, then going to Salen Parish Church on Monday at 7pm.

Mull Music Makers get the chance to perform with the pros at the festival. Photo: Sarah Darling.

Mull Music Makers get the chance to perform with the pros at the festival. Photo: Sarah Darling.

She said: "It’s a perfect bridge between formal education and a professional career. These artists have honed their crafts in school or at conservatoires, and want to make the next step.

"Mull is like a little microcosm of what the touring experience is like for a career musician, which is very busy, sound check here, rehearsal, perform, then hit the road.

"And it’s an incredible opportunity for them to connect with audiences and the Mull community, who are always so supportive.

"Audiences take them on and like to follow their careers as they progress. They always treat them like honorary Muileachs."

Mendelssohn on Mull was inspired by Felix Mendelssohn’s famous visit Mull and more of Scotland in 1829 which inspired many of his romantic works, Scottish Symphony (No. 3) and The Hebrides Overture.

But the works played at the event are not limited to his compositions. Mozart, Beethoven and some local songs will all be performed.

For Mull itself, there is also an amazing chance for Mull’s own Music Makers, a junior music programme run on the island by Sound Waves, to play with some of the best in the business.

They will get on stage alongside the Maxwell Quartet, an experience former concert pianist Toni says is "indispensable" for a young musician.

"We can’t see ourselves doing something until we have an example of it. Getting on stage and performing and knowing that’s possible, is a big boost for them," Toni said.

Sound Waves is hoping to close the gap of opportunity between rural and urban music students by advocating for greater funding and opportunities for programmes like Mull Music Makers, which without some incredible generosity from local people, would "not have survived" in recent years.

If you want to support the programme and the up and coming musicians at this years festival, donations are encouraged at the door.