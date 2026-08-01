This legendary concert in the Victoria Hall has six bands performing and headlines with Campbeltown’s own supergroup Slainte Davaar Allstars who will once again perform a brand-new set of tracks to close the event.

The Kintyre Schools Pipe Band take to the main stage once again, as will We.R.Soul who are performing for the first time in two years at the festival.

The concert will be opened by Session A83 whose line-up includes some of the best local and visiting traditional musicians from Scotland, USA and Northern Ireland.

Jim and Joanne Swan then take to the stage to make their debut festival debut. This popular local duo

perform regularly in the town and on the last Friday of each month with the session band in the Blach Sheep Pub.

Performing for the first time in over 20 years are the Dubious Blues following a fantastic set at this years Kintyre Songwriters Festival.

Your MC for the evening will be Alison M Leith.