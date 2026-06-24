In addition to the assortment of interesting and collectable motorcycles were a number of vehicles. These included a beautiful Jowett Jupiter and a Jowett Bradford, both manufactured post-war by Jowett Cars Ltd in Idle, near Bradford, England.

Other interesting motorcycles included a 2010 Honda Goldwing GL1800 that has recently been restored in memory of previous owner Ian Hook, a 1943 Harley Davidson uncovered in Berlin in 1945, a Russian Ural, and an interesting 1954 Velocette MSS 500 owned by Tom Keir.

Visitors were able to enjoy drinks and lunch from Cafe Rosaburn or burgers and hot dogs from the outdoor barbecue.

Visitors were able to enjoy drinks and lunch from Cafe Rosaburn or burgers and hot dogs from the outdoor barbecue.

In addition to the motorcycles and vehicles on show, visitors at the museum were able to enjoy lunch and snacks from Cafe Rosaburn or food from the burger and hot dog stand. Other attractions included a raffle and tombola and visitors could also browse all of the museum’s usual attractions.

At the end of an enjoyable afternoon, prizes were awarded to the various category winners and respects were paid to motorcyclists, Bill Hastings, Connor Smith and Ian Hook, who are no longer with us. The prizewinners were: Best in Show, Suzuki T500, Colin Callender; Bill Hastings Memorial, Jean Bertoncini, Kawazaki 900; Connor Smith Memorial, Stewart Dunlop, Moto Guzzi; Pre-1973, Jim Ross, Triumph 3/2; Special Vehicles, Alastair Gregg, Jowett Javelin; Peoples Choice, Laurie McNaughton, Moto Morini: Three Wheelers, Laurie McNaughton, BMW R100s; Tourer, Colin Turbett, BMW R100RS; Modern, D Lewis, Honda Super Cub, Archie Hunter, Fold Up Di Basi; Kids Trials, Laurie Mcnaughton, Honda monkey bike.

Organiser Derek Shand said: “My goodness what a wonderful day: sun, sea and motorcycles, over 60 vehicles from all over Britain entered the event, it was very much a memorial day remembering Bill Hastings, Connor Smith and Ian Hook.

“Thanks to the museum team for allowing the event and to the friends of the motorcycle show for making it such a success, Thanks also to Johnny and the Jet-patchers, Arran Pipe Band and judges Brian Stewart from Belfast and Ashley Wilkes from Englandshire.

“Next years show is on Sunday June 20 and we hope to see you all there again.”

The next “special event” in the Arran Heritage Museum’s summer calendar is the popular family day which will take place on Sunday July 26.