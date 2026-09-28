Proceeds from the re-published book will directly support Kilmartin Museum’s charitable work to protect, research and share the archaeology and natural heritage of the Glen and surrounding area.

Completely revised and updated for 2026, the popular guidebook introduces readers to one of Scotland’s richest historic landscapes through 25 carefully selected walks across Kilmartin Glen, Knapdale, Kilmichael Glen and the Craignish Peninsula.

Combining practical route guidance with engaging interpretation, the book explores the archaeology, history, geology, wildlife and natural

heritage that make the heart of Argyll internationally renowned.

Far more than a walking guide, In the Footsteps of Kings provides an accessible introduction to over 12,000 years of human history, helping readers understand the remarkable monuments, landscapes and environments they encounter along the way.

From prehistoric chambered cairns, standing stones and rock art to medieval castles, Atlantic rainforest and coastal scenery, the guide

encourages visitors to experience the landscape as a connected whole.

Originally published in 2012, the guide has become an indispensable companion for visitors and local residents alike. The new edition incorporates the latest archaeological research, updated maps and walking information, refreshed photography and a fully revised introductory guide to the archaeology and history of Mid Argyll.

Dr Sharon Webb MBE, author of the guidebook, said:"Kilmartin Glen is one of those rare places where every walk reveals another chapter of Scotland’s

story. I wrote this guide to help people do more than simply visit archaeological sites—I hope it encourages them to understand the landscape as a whole, discovering the connections between its monuments, wildlife, geology, history and the artefacts associated with these places. Whether someone is visiting for the first time or has lived here all their life, there is always something new to discover."



Grace MacLeod who is Chairperson of Trustees at Kilmartin Museum, added: "This new edition reflects Kilmartin Museum’s commitment to making the archaeology and natural heritage of Mid Argyll accessible to everyone. The guide invites people to explore the landscape with curiosity and confidence, while every purchase helps support the Museum’s work in caring for this extraordinary heritage for future generations."