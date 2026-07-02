A long day, on the very edge of our single day journey distance, being a couple of hours away from Fort William.

Some may choose to camp or try B&B the night before.

A circular route taking in two very different summits, Sgurr Ruadh being a shapely sculpted sandstone peak, whereas Beinn Liath Mhor is a big lump of a mountain with a number of tops to traverse along its ridge before the descent back to the outward path.

22km, 1373m ascent