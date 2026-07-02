Sgorr Ruadh (962m, Munro) - red peak
Beinn Liath Mhor (926m, Munro) - big grey hill
A long day, on the very edge of our single day journey distance, being a couple of hours away from Fort William.
Some may choose to camp or try B&B the night before.
A circular route taking in two very different summits, Sgurr Ruadh being a shapely sculpted sandstone peak, whereas Beinn Liath Mhor is a big lump of a mountain with a number of tops to traverse along its ridge before the descent back to the outward path.
22km, 1373m ascent
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
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