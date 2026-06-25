Braeriach (1292m, Munro) - the brindled upland
Sgor an Lochain Uaine (1258m, Munro) - peak of the little green loch
Cairn Toul (1291m, Munro) - hill of the barn
Two options for the day.
A cycle in from the Coylumbridge campsite along Glen Einich, bikes to be left at the foot of the ridge and continue on foot up to the plateau and summit of Braeriach.
A walk in from the Sugar Bowl car park, through the Chalamain Gap and then on to the summit of Braeriach.
For the fast and very fit, it is possible to add a couple more summits to the day.
Bike-in: 33km, 1290m ascent
Walk-in: 27km, 1496m ascent
+ 2 more Munros: Add 6km, 550m ascent
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
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