Two options for the day.

A cycle in from the Coylumbridge campsite along Glen Einich, bikes to be left at the foot of the ridge and continue on foot up to the plateau and summit of Braeriach.

A walk in from the Sugar Bowl car park, through the Chalamain Gap and then on to the summit of Braeriach.

For the fast and very fit, it is possible to add a couple more summits to the day.

Bike-in: 33km, 1290m ascent

Walk-in: 27km, 1496m ascent

+ 2 more Munros: Add 6km, 550m ascent