Aonach Dubh a’ Ghlinne (845m, Corbett Top) – dark ridge of the glen
Stob an Fhuarain (968m, Munro Top) – peak of the spring
Sgor na h-Ulaidh – (994m, Munro) – peak of the treasure
The main hill is hidden from view from the A82, tucked in behind Aonach Dubh a’ Ghlinne.
Rugged and steep in places the most interesting ascent is via Aonach Dubh a’ Ghlinne and Stob an Fhuarain with a cracking ridge walk to the Munro.
* There is an option for a shorter route with less ascent that omits the Munro and descends from Stob an Fhuarain or
**An alternative descent which avoids returning to the summit of Stob an Fhuarain and heads to the bealach between Sgurr na h-Ulaidh and Meall Lighiche.
12km, 1244m ascent
*10km, 1012m ascent – omitting Munro
**12km, 1150m ascent – alternative descent
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
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