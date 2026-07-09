The main hill is hidden from view from the A82, tucked in behind Aonach Dubh a’ Ghlinne.

Rugged and steep in places the most interesting ascent is via Aonach Dubh a’ Ghlinne and Stob an Fhuarain with a cracking ridge walk to the Munro.

* There is an option for a shorter route with less ascent that omits the Munro and descends from Stob an Fhuarain or

**An alternative descent which avoids returning to the summit of Stob an Fhuarain and heads to the bealach between Sgurr na h-Ulaidh and Meall Lighiche.

12km, 1244m ascent

*10km, 1012m ascent – omitting Munro

**12km, 1150m ascent – alternative descent