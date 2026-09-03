Beinn Maol Chaluim (907m, Corbett) - Malcolm’s bare hill
Beinn Maol Chaluim lies behind its great neighbour Bidean nam Bian and is thus hidden from Glencoe except for a glimpse from the village.
The walk is rugged lower down but boasts a fine ridge traverse with excellent views.
A number of descent options are possible, one requiring transport, a there and back and a circular route.
For the fit and ambitious an ascent of Bidean nam Bian is possible but this is rugged, steep and exposed; not for the faint hearted.
10km, 935m ascent – requiring transport
8km, 880m ascent – there and back
12km, 930m ascent – circular route
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
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