Beinn Maol Chaluim lies behind its great neighbour Bidean nam Bian and is thus hidden from Glencoe except for a glimpse from the village.

The walk is rugged lower down but boasts a fine ridge traverse with excellent views.

A number of descent options are possible, one requiring transport, a there and back and a circular route.

For the fit and ambitious an ascent of Bidean nam Bian is possible but this is rugged, steep and exposed; not for the faint hearted.

10km, 935m ascent – requiring transport

8km, 880m ascent – there and back

12km, 930m ascent – circular route