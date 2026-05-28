A distance to travel for these two hills but very worthwhile for the stunning views from Beinn Heasgarnaich.

The day can be shortened by omitting Creag Mhor and returning via the outward route or south of the craggy Creag nam Bodach.

Be aware the second option can take you over some pretty boggy ground. All in all a day for picking your way around crags and avoiding the peat bogs.

26km, 1557m ascent

*18km, 984m ascent – omitting Creag Mhor