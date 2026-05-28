Creag Mhor (1047m, Munro) - big rock
Beinn Heasgarnaich (1078m, Munro) - sheltering or peaceful hill
A distance to travel for these two hills but very worthwhile for the stunning views from Beinn Heasgarnaich.
The day can be shortened by omitting Creag Mhor and returning via the outward route or south of the craggy Creag nam Bodach.
Be aware the second option can take you over some pretty boggy ground. All in all a day for picking your way around crags and avoiding the peat bogs.
26km, 1557m ascent
*18km, 984m ascent – omitting Creag Mhor
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
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