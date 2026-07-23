Carn Dearg (S) (1020m, Munro Top) - red peak
Ben Nevis (1344m, Munro) - venomous hill or cloudy hill
Carn Mor Dearg (1220m, Munro) - big red hill
Doing Ben Nevis by a different route is a great way of avoiding the crowds. A hard scramble but so
worthwhile to have the mountain to yourself for at least part of the day.
Carn Dearg (S) is approached via Surgeon’s Rib and from this summit three options are available:
17km, 1536m ascent - the full route including both Ben Nevis and Carn Mor Dearg
11km, 1359m ascent - a circular walk omitting the CMD Arête and Carn Mor Dearg
7km, 1000m ascent - a shorter day, omitting the two Munros
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.