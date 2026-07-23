Doing Ben Nevis by a different route is a great way of avoiding the crowds. A hard scramble but so

worthwhile to have the mountain to yourself for at least part of the day.

Carn Dearg (S) is approached via Surgeon’s Rib and from this summit three options are available:

17km, 1536m ascent - the full route including both Ben Nevis and Carn Mor Dearg

11km, 1359m ascent - a circular walk omitting the CMD Arête and Carn Mor Dearg

7km, 1000m ascent - a shorter day, omitting the two Munros