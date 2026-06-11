The Saddle (1011m, Munro)
Sgurr na Sgine (946m, Munro) — peak of the knife
Faochag (909m, Corbett Top) - the whelk
The Saddle is the finest of the Kintail peaks and one of the most magnificent mountains in the Highlands.
Its ascent via the Forcan Ridge is a difficult but classic scramble which has fantastic views.
It is possible to bypass the trickier sections of the ridge or even complete The Saddle without scrambling by ascending from the lochan on Bealach Coire Mhàlagain
15km, 1505m ascent
*12km, 1319m ascent – avoiding the Forcan Ridge
**10km, 1028m ascent – completing Sgurr na Sgine and Faochag only
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
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