The Saddle is the finest of the Kintail peaks and one of the most magnificent mountains in the Highlands.

Its ascent via the Forcan Ridge is a difficult but classic scramble which has fantastic views.

It is possible to bypass the trickier sections of the ridge or even complete The Saddle without scrambling by ascending from the lochan on Bealach Coire Mhàlagain

15km, 1505m ascent

*12km, 1319m ascent – avoiding the Forcan Ridge

**10km, 1028m ascent – completing Sgurr na Sgine and Faochag only