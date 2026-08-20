A weekend away staying at the Explorers Lodge at Inchnadamph.
Travelling on the Saturday we will be stopping off en route by Loch Glascarnoch and climb -
Am Faochagach (953m, Munro) - the heathery place
The tricky river crossing can be avoided but this does lengthen the walk considerably.
7km, 690m ascent
26km, 831m ascent – avoiding the river crossing
On Sunday we will be climbing -
Conival (987m, Munro) - adjoining hill
Ben More Assynt (998m, Munro) - big hill of Assynt
A fine ridge walk to the South Top of Ben More Assynt incorporating a tempting scrabble is possible.
18km, 1196m ascent
22km, 1256m ascent – ridge walk to Ben More Assynt S Top
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
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