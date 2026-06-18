Saturday
Beinn Fhada (702m, Graham) - long mountain
A’ Chioch (867m, Corbett Top) - the breast
Ben More (966m, Munro) - big hill
Sunday
Dun da Ghaoithe (766m, Corbett) - fort of the two winds
Something a bit different.
A two day visit to Mull with a one or two night stay/camp or just come along for one of the days.
A great opportunity to achieve both the Munro and Corbett on the island.
Saturday
16km, 1315m ascent
Sunday
18km, 945m ascent
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
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