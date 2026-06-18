A great opportunity to achieve both the Munro and Corbett on the island.

A two day visit to Mull with a one or two night stay/camp or just come along for one of the days.

For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.

Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.

If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.