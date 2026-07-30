Sgor Eilde Beag (956m, Munro Top) - little peak of the hind
Binnein Mor (1130m, Munro) - large peak
Binnein Beag (943m, Munro) - small peak
Binnein Mor is the highest peak in the Mamores, surrounded by fine ridges and deep corries. Binnein Beag is an outlier, jutting out over upper Glen Nevis from where it may be climbed but the route we are planning is far more pleasant.
For those who like a slightly more adventurous route ascending by the NE Ridge of Binnein Mor affords some excellent scrambling.
18km, 1543m ascent
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen hill walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
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