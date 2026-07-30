Binnein Mor is the highest peak in the Mamores, surrounded by fine ridges and deep corries. Binnein Beag is an outlier, jutting out over upper Glen Nevis from where it may be climbed but the route we are planning is far more pleasant.

For those who like a slightly more adventurous route ascending by the NE Ridge of Binnein Mor affords some excellent scrambling.

18km, 1543m ascent