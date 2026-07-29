What’s comes next after Exam Results Day? There really is no wrong path towards a bright future – and DYW Argyll & Bute are right there with support. You can be too!
Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Scotland’s #NoWrongPath campaign is a simple but powerful reminder that there is no single route to success. Launched in 2017, the award winning national campaign encourages people from every profession and background to share their own career journey, demonstrating that careers are rarely straightforward and that exam results do not define a person’s future.
You can help!
Why get involved?
Your story can make a real difference.
By taking part, you can:
• Show that careers are rarely straightforward
• Highlight the range of routes into your sector
• Inspire and reassure young people at a key moment
• Support the next generation of talent in Scotland
#NoWrongPath coincides with Exam Results Day on Tuesday 4th August
#NoWrongPath brings together employers, educators, apprentices, graduates, business leaders and public sector organisations to reassure young people that every journey is different.
Whether someone progressed through university, college, an apprenticeship, employment, volunteering or changed direction several times along the way, every experience helps build skills, resilience and confidence. The campaign celebrates these diverse stories, helping young people understand that unexpected opportunities and career changes are often the stepping stones to long-term success.
The message is particularly important at a time when many young people feel under pressure to have their future mapped out immediately after leaving school. #NoWrongPath challenges this perception by showing that careers evolve over time and that learning never really stops. By hearing authentic stories from real people, young people gain reassurance that success can be achieved in many different ways, regardless of the route taken.
Engagement with employers helps pupils better understand the world of work and feel more confident about making decisions regarding their next steps. It enables them to see how school subjects, personal interests, strengths and transferable skills connect with real careers, while also helping them build confidence, networks, knowledge and valuable social capital.
Employers Supporting Young People Stepping into the World of Work
Research consistently shows that meaningful employer engagement can have a positive impact on exam attainment, progression into further education, apprenticeships or employment, and ultimately future earning potential. Young people who have opportunities to engage with employers often develop greater aspirations and make more informed career choices.
For employers, investing in young people delivers equally valuable rewards. Early engagement provides access to future talent, helping businesses address recruitment challenges and long-term skills shortages. It allows organisations to connect with diverse groups of young people who bring fresh perspectives, new ideas and enthusiasm to the workplace.
Employers also report increased employee engagement and motivation when staff participate in mentoring, school visits, work experience or careers events. Supporting young people strengthens relationships with local communities, enhances an organisation’s reputation as an employer of choice and demonstrates a genuine commitment to corporate social responsibility.
Employers commit to inspiring young people, creating meaningful work-based opportunities, supporting inclusive and fair workplaces, and championing Developing the Young Workforce across Scotland. In return, organisations receive practical resources, guidance and ongoing regional support to help embed these commitments into their business for the long term. Together, initiatives such as #NoWrongPath and the DYW Pledge are helping to create a stronger workforce, brighter futures and a Scotland where every young person knows there truly is no wrong path.
Share your story
• What you did when you left school
• What you do now
You can share this as:
• A social media post
• A short video
• A photo!
Tag on Facebook
@nowrongpath @dywargyllandbute
Tag on Instagram
#nowrongpath #dywargyllandbute
One of the simplest ways for organisations to become involved is through the DYW Pledge.
Please pledge your support today.
Our Young People are YOUR business’ future.
Remember to connect with DYW Argyll & Bute for guidance on connecting with local employers - we are with you whatever path you take!
Tel: 01546 604119
Email: dyw@argyll-bute.gov.uk
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