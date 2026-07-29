You can help!

Why get involved?

Your story can make a real difference.

By taking part, you can:

• Show that careers are rarely straightforward

• Highlight the range of routes into your sector

• Inspire and reassure young people at a key moment

• Support the next generation of talent in Scotland

#NoWrongPath coincides with Exam Results Day on Tuesday 4th August

#NoWrongPath brings together employers, educators, apprentices, graduates, business leaders and public sector organisations to reassure young people that every journey is different.



Whether someone progressed through university, college, an apprenticeship, employment, volunteering or changed direction several times along the way, every experience helps build skills, resilience and confidence. The campaign celebrates these diverse stories, helping young people understand that unexpected opportunities and career changes are often the stepping stones to long-term success.

The message is particularly important at a time when many young people feel under pressure to have their future mapped out immediately after leaving school. #NoWrongPath challenges this perception by showing that careers evolve over time and that learning never really stops. By hearing authentic stories from real people, young people gain reassurance that success can be achieved in many different ways, regardless of the route taken.



Engagement with employers helps pupils better understand the world of work and feel more confident about making decisions regarding their next steps. It enables them to see how school subjects, personal interests, strengths and transferable skills connect with real careers, while also helping them build confidence, networks, knowledge and valuable social capital.