The Argyllshire Gathering Trust proudly presents the Oban Games 2026, returning to Mossfield Stadium on Thursday, 27 August, for a spectacular day steeped in tradition, athleticism, and Scottish pride.
This year’s event promises a vibrant showcase of Highland dancing, solo piping, athletics and heavy field events, drawing competitors and spectators from across the globe.
Watch athletes from near and far compete to run the fastest and jump or throw the furthest and highest. There are medals to be won and records to be broken!
Grounded in the Highland Games tradition, the track, light and heavy field events bring together speed, strength, stamina and agility. NEW for this year is the local food and beverage producers tent, bringing together all the best Argyll has to offer in one place.
Highlights of the day include the Competing Pipers March to the Games led by the winner of the prestigious Highland Society of London Gold Medal from the previous day’s competition, the Hill Race, and the ever-popular Tug of War where crowd participation is encouraged.
The Oban High School Pipe Band will once again pull on the heart strings with their stirring performances, starting with their march from Station Square at 12pm and onwards to Mossfield Park, while local food and drink vendors serve up the best of Argyll’s culinary delights to enjoy.
The Heritage Tent returns with exhibitions celebrating Argyll’s rich past and vibrant future, offering visitors a deeper connection to the region’s cultural legacy.
Whether you’re a seasoned athlete, a curious visitor, or a proud clansman, the Oban Games are a chance to reconnect, compete, and celebrate.
Tickets and full details are available online at www.obangames.com/tickets in advance and at the gate. There is family-friendly pricing to ensure everyone can join the festivities.
Come for the competition, stay for the camaraderie, Oban Games 2026 is more than an event; it’s a living tradition, rooted in community and made for the people.
Address: Mossfield Stadium, Glencruitten Road, Mossfield Avenue, Oban, PA34 4EL
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