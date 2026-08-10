Just a few days to go until the Games commence. Image supplied and captured by Kevin McGarry Studio in 2024

Just a few days to go until the Games commence. Image supplied and captured by Kevin McGarry Studio in 2024

The Heritage Tent returns with exhibitions celebrating Argyll’s rich past and vibrant future, offering visitors a deeper connection to the region’s cultural legacy. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete, a curious visitor, or a proud clansman, the Oban Games are a chance to reconnect, compete, and celebrate.

All hands on the rope as the field erupts in friendly competition. Image supplied.

All hands on the rope as the field erupts in friendly competition. Image supplied.

Tickets and full details are available online at www.obangames.com/tickets in advance and at the gate. There is family-friendly pricing to ensure everyone can join the festivities.





Come for the competition, stay for the camaraderie, Oban Games 2026 is more than an event; it’s a living tradition, rooted in community and made for the people.



Address: Mossfield Stadium, Glencruitten Road, Mossfield Avenue, Oban, PA34 4EL



Walking time: About a 10 to 12-minute walk from Argyll Square or Station Square in the center of Oban.