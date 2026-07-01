Campbeltown’s popular Odd One Out shop window competition is returning this summer, with the Rotary Club of Campbeltown organising the much-loved event for the first time.
Run previously by various individuals and community groups over the years, the four-week competition will take place from July 13 to August 8.
Participating businesses will display an unusual item in their window each week for entrants to spot, with a weekly winner throughout the competition.
Entry forms cost £1 and are available from Keeping it Local on Main Street.
As well as providing a fun way to keep children entertained during the summer holidays, the competition will also raise funds to support the Rotary Club’s work in the community.
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