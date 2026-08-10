There’s only three weeks left to enjoy a summer cruise aboard Paddle Steamer Waverley on the Clyde, so now’s the time to book your perfect day out.
Sailing until Sunday 30th August, there’s still time to experience unforgettable cruises through some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery, visit charming coastal towns and enjoy unique sailings that can only be experienced aboard Waverley.
Whether you’re looking to explore a coastal village or town, take in breathtaking scenery or simply relax on the water, there’s a cruise to suit everyone. Discover picturesque destinations including Rothesay, Largs, Millport, Dunoon, Brodick, Tarbert and Ardrishaig, or experience unforgettable scenic cruises through the Kyles of Bute, Loch Fyne, Holy Loch, Gare Loch and around the stunning North Arran Coast.
The final weeks of the season are packed with some of Waverley’s most popular sailings, including sailing Round Ailsa Craig, the spectacular cruise of the Kintyre Coast, an evening cruise of the Rosneath Peninsula, Rhu Narrows, Gare Loch & Holy Loch, a special Sunset Cruise down the Tail of the Bank, and scenic cruises through the Kyles of Bute to Tighnabruaich. There’s also the chance to visit Campbeltown, Tarbert, Ardrishaig and many more beautiful destinations before the Clyde season comes to a close.
With demand continuing to be strong for many sailings, don’t leave it too late. View the timetable below, find your perfect cruise and make the most of the final three weeks of Waverley’s Clyde summer season before the last sailing on Sunday 30th August. Book your summer cruise today.
Book your cruise today at www.waverleyexcursions.co.uk/book or call 0141 243 2224.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.