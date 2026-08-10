There’s only three weeks left to enjoy a summer cruise aboard Paddle Steamer Waverley on the Clyde, so now’s the time to book your perfect day out.





Sailing until Sunday 30th August, there’s still time to experience unforgettable cruises through some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery, visit charming coastal towns and enjoy unique sailings that can only be experienced aboard Waverley.





Whether you’re looking to explore a coastal village or town, take in breathtaking scenery or simply relax on the water, there’s a cruise to suit everyone. Discover picturesque destinations including Rothesay, Largs, Millport, Dunoon, Brodick, Tarbert and Ardrishaig, or experience unforgettable scenic cruises through the Kyles of Bute, Loch Fyne, Holy Loch, Gare Loch and around the stunning North Arran Coast.