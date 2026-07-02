There was plenty of laughter on and off the course as 15 ladies from Dunaverty Golf Club enjoyed their annual Lady Captain’s Day Out.
This year’s outing took the group to Tarbert Golf Club, where they took part in a fun nine-hole, four-club competition and enjoyed the warm hospitality of the host club’s ladies’ section.
Organised by current lady captain Katie Cappello, the annual day combines friendly competition with plenty of socialising.
The golfing was followed by afternoon tea at The Gather and a ‘Paint Yer Pal’ session led by Loch Fyne Candles, which supplied all the materials.
A club spokesperson said the afternoon was filled with laughter and hilarity, making it a memorable day for everyone involved.
The event concluded with a prize-giving and raffle, which raised £75 for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, Katie’s chosen charity for the year.
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