The lived experiences of people facing poverty in Argyll have been depicted in a new exhibition.
Created by photographers including Roxy Malik of Dalavich, the Taking Action on Rural Poverty (TARP) exhibition opened at Dunoon Burgh Hall on Tuesday August 11 and highlights the personal stories behind the cost-of-living crisis.
Roxy produced a photo-story for the exhibition in which she focuses on the support on offer at the Snowdrop Centre in Lochgilphead.
“Taking part gave me confidence to share my experiences through photography, helping my voice to be seen, heard, valued and showing the importance of connections,” Roxy said.
Alongside Roxy’s work are a variety of images and stories demonstrating the particular challenges that rural communities face regarding inflated prices for food, transport and childcare in their areas.
Reflecting on the exhibition, Jane Paterson of Oban said: "I think that the part of the process I appreciated was the way the storyboards shared our individual experiences directly, and connected people to the policy making process.”
The Dunoon event also hosted the launch of a new report showing how local charity ALIenergy helped households get practical benefit from home energy work designed to lower bills and keep homes warmer.
The report, developed by TARP which is funded by the Robertson Trust, highlights the importance of making sure people have the right support and information to benefit from improvements such as renewable heating, insulation, solar panels and new energy tariffs.
Communities and networks manager at the Poverty Alliance David Reilly said: “The photographs and stories in this exhibition show what rural poverty really means for people in Argyll and Bute. Behind beautiful landscapes, too many households are facing higher costs, fewer choices and difficult decisions about essentials.
“The launch in Dunoon is a chance to hear directly from local experience, to recognise the strength and insight of people who have taken part, and to show how practical action can make a difference.”
Tuesday’s exhibition launch was attended by community organisations and individuals concerned about tackling rural poverty.
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