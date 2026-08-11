Created by photographers including Roxy Malik of Dalavich, the Taking Action on Rural Poverty (TARP) exhibition opened at Dunoon Burgh Hall on Tuesday August 11 and highlights the personal stories behind the cost-of-living crisis.

Roxy produced a photo-story for the exhibition in which she focuses on the support on offer at the Snowdrop Centre in Lochgilphead.

“Taking part gave me confidence to share my experiences through photography, helping my voice to be seen, heard, valued and showing the importance of connections,” Roxy said.

Alongside Roxy’s work are a variety of images and stories demonstrating the particular challenges that rural communities face regarding inflated prices for food, transport and childcare in their areas.