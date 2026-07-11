Talented pupils of Plockton High School have launched an "incredible" project, Cànan nan Eun (Language of the Birds), which brings together birdsong and traditional music.
The collaborative project, involving The National Trust for Scotland and Sgoil Chùil na Gàidhealtachd (the National Centre of Excellence in Traditional Music), aims to raise awareness of Scotland’s endangered bird species through original student compositions.
Over the course of a year, nine sixth-year students each selected a bird species of conservation concern which either inhabit the surrounding landscape, including the Trust’s Balmacara estate, or the sea cliffs of the nearby coastline and the mountains of Kintail.
Each pupil created an original musical composition inspired by each bird’s song, behaviour and natural habitat.
‘Cànan nan Eun’ (Language of the Birds) is taken from the same name of a piece of music on Tobar an Dualchais, sung by Annie Johnson, in which she imitates the speech of birds.
It was recorded by John Lorne Campbell of Canna House, which is now cared for by the National Trust for Scotland and an important place of Gaelic culture and heritage.
Iain Turnbull, Property Manager at Balmacara Estate, said: “Birds are a fundamental part of our surrounding landscapes here at Balmacara, and each species has its own unique conservation story.
"We are absolutely delighted to have supported nine incredibly talented pupils from Plockton Music School to create this special body of work which both celebrates and raises awareness of each species through original student compositions."
Cànan nan Eun is supported by funds raised by players of Postcode Lottery. Head of Charities at Postcode Lottery, Laura Chow, said: “It’s wonderful to see that funds raised by Postcode Lottery players are supporting such a unique project as Cànan nan Eun, which sits at the intersection of traditional music, conservation and education.
"The talented pupils of Plockton Music School are doing incredible things for Scotland’s nature and heritage and we’re so glad that player funding is helping to create a lasting benefit for the National Trust for Scotland.”
Earlier this month, a Listening Event took place at Skye Bridge Studios to celebrate the students’ success and the diverse species of birds that have provided inspiration for their compositions.
The compositions have been recorded and will soon be integrated into the Trust’s guided walks across its Balmacara Estate to enrich the visitor experience and raise environmental awareness along the way.
To listen to the student’s musical compositions and find out more information about the Cànan nan Eun project, visit the National Trust for Scotland website.
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