After two years in the Raasay Community Hall, the third Raasay Restitution Competition was held in the Raasay House Hotel.
Once again the audience were treated to some wonderful performances on pipes that ranged from the pitch normally played today, to concert Bb pitch and two sets of Hamish Moore’s Highland Pipes in A.
This simply added to the entertainment value for the audience. The weather played ball and the views back to Skye and the Red Cuillin only served as an enjoyment multiplier.
After some deliberation the spokesman for the judges’ jury, Allan MacDonald, declared the winners.
In the "pìobaireachd song" category the winner was Rachel Gray who was presented with a set of Hamish Moore pipes in A made of mopani wood.
These pipes are exact copies of 1785 Black Set of Kintail in The Inverness Museum and will complement the Moore pipes in A made of boxwood that Rachel played in the competition. Runner up in the "pìobaireachd song" competition was Angus MacColl.
The winner of the dance music competition (jigs and strathspeys & reels suitable for a step dancer to dance to) was Gary West of Enjoy Your Piping podcast fame.
His reward was a cask of Raasay whisky valued at £3,000. Runner up was once again Angus MacColl, who collected his second selection of limited edition Raasay whiskies.
With a cask of Raasay whisky along with a set of Highland Pipes in A on offer as first prizes and with a selection of limited edition Raasay whiskies for the runners up, there can be few - if any - piping contests in the world where the contestants are so richly rewarded.
This was Allan MacDonald’s second year judging the competition and he said afterwards: "The contestants this year demonstrated a much greater understanding of what was required of them, with some genuine research and true originality having gone into many of the pìobaireachd airs."
The competition is setting down solid roots and both Raasay Distillery and the Raasay House Hotel are keen to host next year’s event.
The competition would not be possible without the generous sponsorship and continued support of the Isle of Raasay Distillery, a sponsorship that has existed since the inception of the contest three years ago.
Finally, for those of you who are keen to hear more top-class piping in a similar but not identical vein, then The Raasay Competition organisers are running a concert in Pitlochry Town Hall on Friday October 30 - the night before the Glenfiddich.
An opportunity to enjoy two very contrasting styles of piping over the two days! The performers in Pitlochry are Ross Ainslie, Angus MacColl and in B, a quartet of Scottish smallpipers and Irish uilleann pipers - Brighde Chaimbeul, Fin Moore, Louise Mulcahy & Tiernan Ó Duinnchinn.
Tickets for this event can be bought at www.tickettailor.com/events/pipersclubofscotland/2239965.
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