Once again the audience were treated to some wonderful performances on pipes that ranged from the pitch normally played today, to concert Bb pitch and two sets of Hamish Moore’s Highland Pipes in A.

This simply added to the entertainment value for the audience. The weather played ball and the views back to Skye and the Red Cuillin only served as an enjoyment multiplier.

After some deliberation the spokesman for the judges’ jury, Allan MacDonald, declared the winners.

In the "pìobaireachd song" category the winner was Rachel Gray who was presented with a set of Hamish Moore pipes in A made of mopani wood.

These pipes are exact copies of 1785 Black Set of Kintail in The Inverness Museum and will complement the Moore pipes in A made of boxwood that Rachel played in the competition. Runner up in the "pìobaireachd song" competition was Angus MacColl.