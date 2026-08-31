A set of remarkable artefacts which tell the story of the beginnings of the Royal National Mòd and a significant moment in the history of Scottish Gaelic culture, are being returned to public view next month following an important restoration project.

The delicate, intricate orange and blue designs are the only known examples of promotional materials from the earliest years of the world’s premier Gaelic festival still in existence today.

The delicate, intricate orange and blue designs are the only known examples of promotional materials from the earliest years of the world’s premier Gaelic festival still in existence today.

Restoration treatment included humidifying to relax the paper, surface cleaning and washing, unfolding and flattening, filling areas of loss with toned paper pulp, lining and pressing. The framed posters will now go on display in Fort William, before going on display in Glasgow during this year’s Mòd, from 9 - 17 October. The earliest poster, which showcases the first ever Mòd in 1892, outlines the details of various Gaelic competitions including choral, solo singing and poetry events. Prizes ranged from 15 shillings up to £8 for the top singers – around £123 and £1,300 in today’s money, while tickets to watch the festivities cost one shilling. The 1893 poster highlights the incredible talent on display across the event. The programme included a flagship Gaelic concert, songs from Gaelic choirs across Scotland including Glasgow’s St Columba Gaelic Choir and the Oban Gaelic Musical Association, and a performance from the famous Gaelic singer Jessie Maclachlan, who is known for performing around the world including for Queen Victoria.

Two original posters dating back to the 1890s marking the first ever editions of the Royal National Mòd have been lovingly restored to their former glory and will go on display at the West Highland Museum in Fort William from 8 September. The delicate, intricate orange and blue designs are the only known examples of promotional materials from the earliest years of the world’s premier Gaelic festival still in existence today. Skilled paper conservator Helen Creasy of the Scottish Conservation Studio carried out the painstaking work over a three-month period, transforming the incredibly fragile and friable items to their original splendour. Despite significant damage across the two rare pieces, including tears, losses, creases, discolouration, staining and water damage, the beautiful script was intact and the pieces successfully rescued.

Before restoration ...

The preservation work has been spearheaded by Gael Mary Ann Kennedy and completed in partnership with An Comunn Gàidhealach and the West Highland Museum, thanks to backing from the Gordon Fraser Charitable Trust and generous public crowdfunder donations.



The precious items were previously in the care of Oban-based historian Bob McCulloch, having been passed to him from the family of one of the founders of the Mòd, Dugald MacIsaac, some years ago.



Bob will now hand over guardianship to An Comunn Gàidhealach to be taken care of by West Highland Museum and safely stored at Highland Council’s Lochaber Archive when not on public display.



Mary Ann Kennedy said: “These posters are extraordinarily important markers in the history of the Gaels, and the Royal National Mòd, so it is significant to have had them restored so beautifully. They look absolutely fantastic and we can really imagine the designs having pride of place around Oban back in the 1890s, showcasing all that the Mòd had to offer.



“I first came across the billposters while preparing an exhibition for the Royal National Mòd in Oban in 2024. They were in such a poor, fragile state due to their age and I felt passionately that they should be restored and returned to public view. It will be a very special moment to see the posters hanging in the West Highland Museum for all to see. I would like to thank Bob for taking such good care of the items, the brilliant restoration team, and all those who donated in order to make the project possible.”

Peigi MacLennan, Chief Executive Officer of organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “These posters are precious pieces of the Mòd’s history and it is remarkable to see them brought back to life. Organisers then could never have known the incredible legacy that the event would go on to have, still bringing people together to appreciate Gaelic language, music and culture some 134 years later. "These items are a wonderful reminder of where the Mòd’s journey began and we are very grateful to Mary Ann and all those involved in ensuring the preservation of these important artefacts.”

Ardgour musician Mary Ann Kennedy, who spearheaded the preservation, conducting Lochaber Gaelic Choir at the Royal National Mòd in Fort William last year.