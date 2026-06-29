Our 2026 Renewable Energy Guide is now live, and it couldn’t come at a better time.
A changing energy world is already at our door. This guide sets out the options available to households and businesses as fuel costs climb, global supply pressures hit, and climate change reshapes how we heat and power the buildings we rely on every day. It’s about what can be done and how to make choices that work for you.
Households, businesses and community groups are feeling the strain of higher costs and are looking for practical ways to adapt as new technologies and funding become easier to access.
Few places in the UK can draw on such a mix of natural resources as the West Highlands and Islands. With wind that sweeps in from the Atlantic, long bright summer days and rivers that carve through glens, the landscape has energy running through it. From small communities experimenting with shared energy systems to homeowners adding solar panels on traditional cottages, the shift is already underway.
This special feature looks at what’s available now and what it means in everyday terms. Not just policy talk, but the steps people are already taking. We explore examples from homes, local enterprises and community projects that show how renewable solutions are being put to work across the region.
Installer Spotlight!
We feature eight specialists that cover this region, specialising in renewable energy solutions:
From solar PV and battery storage to heat pumps and EV charging, renewable technology is transforming the way we power our homes and businesses. In this Installer Insight feature, we meet some of the most trusted companies helping households and organisations across Argyll and Scotland make the move to a
cleaner, more energy-efficient future:
APG Renewable Solutions - Supporting Argyll’s Journey to Cleaner Energy
Founded in 2024 by brothers Anthony and Patrick, APG Renewable Solutions combines hands-on electrical expertise with renewable energy asset management
experience. Anthony leads technical design and installation, while Patrick oversees strategy, operations and finance.
The Oban-based business specialises in solar PV, battery storage, backup power, EV charging and Domestic Assessments (EPCs) for homes and businesses across Argyll and the west of Scotland. Based at Barranrioch Farm near Oban, APG is focused on delivering renewable energy solutions designed to perform in Scotland’s challenging conditions. Accredited by MCS and registered with TrustMark and ABBE, the company provides customers with protections recognised by trade bodies and government supported schemes.
Read more HERE
apgrenewablesolutions.co.uk
William Wilson Ltd - Helping Scotland Move Towards a Greener Future
With energy efficiency and sustainability becoming increasingly important, William Wilson continues to support Scotland’s transition to renewable energy through a comprehensive range of low-carbon heating and energy solutions.
Established in 1900 and operating from 22 locations across Scotland, the company provides renewable technologies designed to reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency and manage long-term energy costs. Customers can also benefit from a free heating design service to help identify the most suitable solution for their property.
Read more HERE
williamwilson.co.uk
City Plumbing Oban - Everything Renewable Under One Roof!
As demand for cleaner, more efficient energy solutions grows, City Plumbing Oban is helping homeowners, businesses and trade professionals across Argyll access the products and expertise needed to embrace a lower-carbon future.
From its Oban branch, the company supplies a wide range of renewable energy technologies, including air source heat pumps, solar PV systems, battery storage
solutions and EV charging equipment. As part of one of the UK’s leading plumbing, heating and renewable energy merchants, City Plumbing combines national
expertise and product availability with local knowledge and service.
Read more HERE
KS Refrigeration
Efficient Heating and Cooling Solutions for a Low-Carbon Future.
As more homes and businesses look to improve efficiency and reduce energy costs, heat pump and air conditioning technology is becoming an increasingly important part of the renewable energy landscape. At the forefront of that transition is KS Refrigeration, a family-run business based in Ballachulish.
The company installs, services and maintains air conditioning and air source heat pump systems for domestic and commercial customers, helping improve comfort,
efficiency and long-term performance. Modern heat pump technology provides both heating and cooling from a single system, off ering an energy-efficient alternative to traditional methods.
Read more HERE
ks-refrigeration.co.uk
The Crawfords Group - Passion in Every Project
As Scotland continues its journey towards a lower-carbon future, The Crawfords Group is helping homeowners across Argyll and the West Coast access practical
renewable energy solutions backed by local expertise.
Founded by Stuart Crawford in 2013 and joined by brother Connor two years later, the family-run business has grown into a diversified group employing more than 40 people across a range of specialist trades. Today, customers can access everything from electrical and plumbing services to renewable energy installations through a single trusted provider.
Read more HERE
thecrawfordsgroup.com
Kenneth Ferguson Electrical - Two Decades of Trusted Electrical Expertise
Since establishing the business in 2006, Kenneth Ferguson Electrical Contractor has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality electrical services
across Oban, Connel and the wider Argyll region.
Based in Connel, the company off ers electrical installations, testing and compliance, electrical heating, EV charger installations and renewable energy systems
including solar PV and battery storage. As demand for cleaner energy grows, the team is helping homeowners and businesses reduce costs while improving sustainability through carefully designed installations.
Read more HERE
TK Murray
Trusted to Serve Homes Across Scotland for Over 50 Years
TK Murray has helped homeowners across Scotland improve the comfort, efficiency and sustainability of their homes, evolving from a family-run heating and electrical business into a leading renewable energy specialist.
Today, the company off ers air source heat pumps, solar PV systems and battery storage solutions designed to reduce energy bills and reliance on traditional fuel
sources. As a Duracell Energy Platinum Partner, TK Murray provides high-quality solar and battery storage systems that allow homeowners to generate and store
their own electricity.
Read more HERE
tkmurray.co.uk
Westech Electrical
Future-Proofing E-Charging and Green Energy Solutions
Based in Oban, Westech Electrical & Renewables has built a strong reputation for delivering professional electrical services across Argyll and the Isles. With more than 15 years of industry experience, the company combines traditional electrical expertise with modern energy solutions designed to reduce costs and improve
efficiency.
A growing area of the business is battery storage, allowing homeowners and businesses to maximise the value of their solar energy systems. By storing excess electricity for use when it is needed most, customers can reduce reliance on the grid and better manage rising energy costs.
Read more HERE
westech-electrical.co.uk
Whether you’re considering a small upgrade or planning something more ambitious, we give you grounded, workable ideas that can make life warmer, easier and more affordable. If you’re ready to explore what renewable energy could do for you - and how to access the help that makes it possible - this is the place to start.
Download or Read the Flipbook - your free Renewable Energy guide for Argyll and the west highlands HERE
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