We also break down the support on offer, from free advice and energy surveys to grants and loan schemes. We explain how to navigate them without the jargon, as well as point you towards trusted installers and services, so you know where to turn when you’re ready to take the next step. If you’re ready to lower your bills, reduce emissions and strengthen our country’s energy security for the years ahead, you’re in the right place. Let’s shed some light on renewables, because a brighter future truly does start at our doorsteps.

This special feature looks at what’s available now and what it means in everyday terms. Not just policy talk, but the steps people are already taking. We explore examples from homes, local enterprises and community projects that show how renewable solutions are being put to work across the region.

Installer Spotlight!



We feature eight specialists that cover this region, specialising in renewable energy solutions:



From solar PV and battery storage to heat pumps and EV charging, renewable technology is transforming the way we power our homes and businesses. In this Installer Insight feature, we meet some of the most trusted companies helping households and organisations across Argyll and Scotland make the move to a

cleaner, more energy-efficient future:



APG Renewable Solutions - Supporting Argyll’s Journey to Cleaner Energy



Founded in 2024 by brothers Anthony and Patrick, APG Renewable Solutions combines hands-on electrical expertise with renewable energy asset management

experience. Anthony leads technical design and installation, while Patrick oversees strategy, operations and finance.



The Oban-based business specialises in solar PV, battery storage, backup power, EV charging and Domestic Assessments (EPCs) for homes and businesses across Argyll and the west of Scotland. Based at Barranrioch Farm near Oban, APG is focused on delivering renewable energy solutions designed to perform in Scotland’s challenging conditions. Accredited by MCS and registered with TrustMark and ABBE, the company provides customers with protections recognised by trade bodies and government supported schemes.

Read more HERE



apgrenewablesolutions.co.uk



William Wilson Ltd - Helping Scotland Move Towards a Greener Future



With energy efficiency and sustainability becoming increasingly important, William Wilson continues to support Scotland’s transition to renewable energy through a comprehensive range of low-carbon heating and energy solutions.



Established in 1900 and operating from 22 locations across Scotland, the company provides renewable technologies designed to reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency and manage long-term energy costs. Customers can also benefit from a free heating design service to help identify the most suitable solution for their property.



Read more HERE



williamwilson.co.uk

City Plumbing Oban - Everything Renewable Under One Roof!



As demand for cleaner, more efficient energy solutions grows, City Plumbing Oban is helping homeowners, businesses and trade professionals across Argyll access the products and expertise needed to embrace a lower-carbon future.



From its Oban branch, the company supplies a wide range of renewable energy technologies, including air source heat pumps, solar PV systems, battery storage

solutions and EV charging equipment. As part of one of the UK’s leading plumbing, heating and renewable energy merchants, City Plumbing combines national

expertise and product availability with local knowledge and service.



Read more HERE

cityplumbing.co.uk

KS Refrigeration



Efficient Heating and Cooling Solutions for a Low-Carbon Future.



As more homes and businesses look to improve efficiency and reduce energy costs, heat pump and air conditioning technology is becoming an increasingly important part of the renewable energy landscape. At the forefront of that transition is KS Refrigeration, a family-run business based in Ballachulish.



The company installs, services and maintains air conditioning and air source heat pump systems for domestic and commercial customers, helping improve comfort,

efficiency and long-term performance. Modern heat pump technology provides both heating and cooling from a single system, off ering an energy-efficient alternative to traditional methods.



Read more HERE



ks-refrigeration.co.uk

The Crawfords Group - Passion in Every Project



As Scotland continues its journey towards a lower-carbon future, The Crawfords Group is helping homeowners across Argyll and the West Coast access practical

renewable energy solutions backed by local expertise.



Founded by Stuart Crawford in 2013 and joined by brother Connor two years later, the family-run business has grown into a diversified group employing more than 40 people across a range of specialist trades. Today, customers can access everything from electrical and plumbing services to renewable energy installations through a single trusted provider.



Read more HERE



thecrawfordsgroup.com

Kenneth Ferguson Electrical - Two Decades of Trusted Electrical Expertise



Since establishing the business in 2006, Kenneth Ferguson Electrical Contractor has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality electrical services

across Oban, Connel and the wider Argyll region.



Based in Connel, the company off ers electrical installations, testing and compliance, electrical heating, EV charger installations and renewable energy systems

including solar PV and battery storage. As demand for cleaner energy grows, the team is helping homeowners and businesses reduce costs while improving sustainability through carefully designed installations.



Read more HERE

fergusonelectrical.co.uk

TK Murray



Trusted to Serve Homes Across Scotland for Over 50 Years



TK Murray has helped homeowners across Scotland improve the comfort, efficiency and sustainability of their homes, evolving from a family-run heating and electrical business into a leading renewable energy specialist.



Today, the company off ers air source heat pumps, solar PV systems and battery storage solutions designed to reduce energy bills and reliance on traditional fuel

sources. As a Duracell Energy Platinum Partner, TK Murray provides high-quality solar and battery storage systems that allow homeowners to generate and store

their own electricity.

Read more HERE



tkmurray.co.uk

Westech Electrical



Future-Proofing E-Charging and Green Energy Solutions



Based in Oban, Westech Electrical & Renewables has built a strong reputation for delivering professional electrical services across Argyll and the Isles. With more than 15 years of industry experience, the company combines traditional electrical expertise with modern energy solutions designed to reduce costs and improve

efficiency.





A growing area of the business is battery storage, allowing homeowners and businesses to maximise the value of their solar energy systems. By storing excess electricity for use when it is needed most, customers can reduce reliance on the grid and better manage rising energy costs.



Read more HERE



westech-electrical.co.uk