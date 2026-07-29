The programme will take place over seven months through a mix of online group and one-to-one mentoring sessions, enhanced by a core seven-day residential development lab embedded alongside the annual Sea Change Film Festival on Tiree, run by Screen Argyll. The residency will culminate in a project showcase at the 2027 MOVE Summit.

Sea Change Animated Women is delivered by Screen Argyll, who are based on Tiree, and supported by the BFI National Lottery Creative Challenge Fund, awarding National Lottery Good Cause funding.

Powering a more inclusive future for UK cinema, this dedicated residency provides women and marginalised gendered animators with the space, support and resources to scale their ideas for animated features from concept to screen.

The residency on the sunshine Isle offers plenty of opportunity for some fun in the water.

The residency on the sunshine Isle offers plenty of opportunity for some fun in the water.

Jen Skinner, Director, Sea Change Festival, said: “Sea Change Animated Women is about creating the conditions for ambitious animated feature ideas to grow.

"We know there is extraordinary animation talent across the UK, and this residency is designed to give women and marginalised gendered creatives the time, space, professional support and peer network needed to take the next step towards feature-length storytelling.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming these artists to Tiree and to be supporting work that will contribute to a more inclusive future for UK cinema.”

Mia Bays, Director of the BFI Filmmaking Fund, said: "Screen Argyll has built a strong reputation for nurturing creative talent on the remote island of Tiree.

"We are delighted to support Sea Change Animated Women, which extends this work by creating a dedicated pathway for women and marginalised gendered creatives developing animated feature films.

"As one of the first Creative Challenge Fund programmes focused on animation features, it offers vital early-development support, and we look forward to seeing the impact of the programme and the projects it helps bring to life."