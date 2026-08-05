Visitors at this year’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) open day in Lamlash were afforded an interesting insight into the charity that saves lives around Arran’s coast.

RNLI lifeboat Rachel Hedderwick speeds past the spectators on Lamlash pier during a demonstration of its speed and agility.

RNLI lifeboat Rachel Hedderwick speeds past the spectators on Lamlash pier during a demonstration of its speed and agility.

Other RNLI volunteers showed visitors round the station, answered questions, and allowed young visitors to clamber on the lifeboat and try on the equipment used by the lifeboat crew.

All of the stalls were manned by RNLI volunteers, who also supplied the home baking and who served coffee, tea and cold drinks which were enjoyed outdoors in the sunshine.

Young RNLI volunteers helped children complete the treasure hunt which entailed young visitors searching around the station for random letters which made up a word.

Young RNLI volunteers helped children complete the treasure hunt which entailed young visitors searching around the station for random letters which made up a word.

RNLI crew members pluck a “casualty” to safety in a demonstration showing the process of dealing with victims in the water.

RNLI crew members pluck a “casualty” to safety in a demonstration showing the process of dealing with victims in the water.

On offer for the visitors in the Lamlash station was a host of home-baking stalls, children’s fun activities, raffles, face painting, a treasure hunt, an incredibly popular barbecue stall, and the RNLI shop selling branded merchandise.

The annual open day provided visitors with a fun day out for the whole family, with thrilling rescue demonstrations in the bay and family-friendly activities on land.

Volunteers ensured that visitors were well-fed with homebaking, sweet treats and burgers.

A young visitor has his face painted in the Lamlash lifeboat station.

During the afternoon, lifeboat demonstrations thrilled spectators who lined Lamlash pier to witness the speed and agility of the vessel that showcased its manoeuvrability right in front of the spectators. The narrated demonstration of a rescue at sea – from the pagers sounding, to the actual rescue and the eventual return of the lifeboat – showed visitors how the RNLI responds to casualties in the water and how it deals with stricken vessels. A dummy casualty was used to demonstrate how humans are rescued, while Community of Arran Seabed Trust’s (COAST) RV COAST Explorer was used to demonstrate a vessel rescue.

Volunteer lifeboat operations manager, Graeme Brown presented Yvonne Brothers with an award for 10-years of fundraising for Arran’s RNLI.

The RNLI open day attracted a huge amount of visitors throughout the afternoon.

COAST representatives were also on hand to speak with visitors about Lamlash Bay, local conservation efforts, and allowed visitors to test their Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). Andrew Randall of Arran RNLI said: “The open day was a great success. We’ve raised more than £4,000 which is an amazing achievement and we thank all the businesses who supported us, everyone who came to say hello, and those who couldn’t attend yet still championed our efforts from afar. “Arran is a special place and we are humbled and grateful for your support.”

Arran Shanty Crew entertained the visitors with a lively repertoire of sea shanties.