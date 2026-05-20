If the answer is years, rock up at The Rockfield Centre on Wedneday May 27 for its annual general meeting. The AGM is the centre’s yearly opportunity to bring people together to catch up on how things are going, and talk about the future.

Anyone who is a member of Oban Communities Trust (OCT) is welcome to attend and take part in any votes - you can still go along if you are not a member but only to observe.

If you want to be there, you need to let organisers know no late than 5pm on Tuesday May 26.

www.therockfieldcentre.org.uk/agm2026 To have an early look at all meeting papers and to get more information online, visit here:

In November 2025, the Trust hired Alison Craig as its Operations Manager which was a "significant step forward" leading the way to create a five-year strategic development plan, as well as setting out on making larger-scale grant applications for new developments. Other staffing changes included recruiting a new Finance Manager Chris Oliver.

As well as regular meet-ups, theatre work, gigs and exhibitions, just some of the new community-led activities included are a weekly acupuncture drop-in, a Gaelic youth choir, a monthly language meet, art and photography courses and yoga sessions. And there are now plans to recruit a Community Engagement and Volunteering Officer. A community meal starting at 6.30pm will be served up before the AGM officially starts at 7.30pm - roasted veg traybake with hummus salad and flatbreads is on the menu. The Rockfield has been running these social suppers two to three times a month since march 2025, dishing up almost 1,000 plates of food.

The 2026 AGM includes a resolution to adopt an updated set of rules, adding ‘community wellbeing’ as one of the charity’s goals, bringing the centre’s constitution in line with best practice. This new model constitution has been prepared in consultation with Co-operatives UK and the Development Trust Association Scotland’s Democratic Finance team.