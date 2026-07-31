Last held in 2023, this year’s event will take place tomorrow (Saturday) and promises to be a fun-filled day for all the family while raising awareness of the work of the RNLI.

Firefighters add to the fun by soaking competitors during the 2023 raft race.

Firefighters add to the fun by soaking competitors during the 2023 raft race.

Festivities will begin with a parade from Campbeltown War Memorial at 12pm before a programme of stalls, displays, competitions and family entertainment gets under way.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour Campbeltown’s lifeboat and learn more about the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea.

Teas will be served at the lifeboat station from 1pm until 4pm.