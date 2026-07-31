The countdown is on to Campbeltown Lifeboat Station’s gala day and raft race, which returns to the town this weekend.
Last held in 2023, this year’s event will take place tomorrow (Saturday) and promises to be a fun-filled day for all the family while raising awareness of the work of the RNLI.
Festivities will begin with a parade from Campbeltown War Memorial at 12pm before a programme of stalls, displays, competitions and family entertainment gets under way.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour Campbeltown’s lifeboat and learn more about the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea.
Teas will be served at the lifeboat station from 1pm until 4pm.
A highlight of the day will be the eagerly anticipated raft race, with teams of six taking to the water in homemade craft powered by paddles, with fancy dress encouraged to add to the spectacle.
The RNLI is inviting everyone to go along and enjoy a lively day of entertainment in support of the town’s lifeboat station.
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