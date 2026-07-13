Perfectly positioned overlooking the beautiful bay at Scarinish, on the Isle of Tiree, Scarinish Beach Hotel offers visitors an unforgettable island escape where comfort, spectacular scenery and genuine Hebridean hospitality come together. As proud sponsors of Scarinish Beach in our Life’s a Beach series, the hotel provides the ideal base from which to experience one of Tiree’s most picturesque stretches of coastline.
Whether you’re planning a relaxing weekend away, an active adventure or a family holiday, the hotel combines modern comfort with one of Scotland’s most enviable coastal settings. Recently refurbished guest rooms offer a choice of sea or machair views, with comfortable king, twin, triple and suite accommodation designed to help guests unwind after a day exploring the island.
Thoughtful touches, including Smart TVs, Nespresso coffee machines and contemporary furnishings, ensure a relaxing stay, while many rooms enjoy breathtaking views across the harbour and sparkling Atlantic waters.
Scarinish Beach itself is only moments from your doorstep, making early morning beach walks, evening sunsets and refreshing sea swims wonderfully accessible. Beyond the shoreline, Tiree has earned a reputation as Scotland’s ’sunshine island’, famed for its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters and exceptional conditions for watersports. Surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing, cycling, wildlife watching and beachcombing are all within easy reach, making the hotel an excellent choice for visitors wanting to experience everything the island has to offer.
The hotel also caters brilliantly for groups and special occasions. Larger parties can enjoy the adjacent Scarinish Beach House, an impressive twelve-bedroom property overlooking the bay. Sleeping up to 24 guests, it features spacious social areas, a games room, cinema room, indoor sauna, outdoor fire pit and barbecue area, creating the perfect setting for family gatherings, celebrations, retreats or activity holidays. Catering options and bespoke island experiences can also be arranged, allowing guests to make the very most of their time on Tiree.
For those who simply want to slow the pace, there are few better places to watch the changing light over the Atlantic, breathe in the fresh sea air and immerse themselves in the peaceful rhythm of island life. From exploring Tiree’s spectacular coastline to discovering its welcoming community, Scarinish Beach Hotel offers an authentic Highland and Islands experience that visitors will remember long after they return home.
As sponsors of Scarinish Beach in our Life’s a Beach series, Scarinish Beach Hotel perfectly captures the natural beauty, adventure and warm hospitality that make Tiree one of Scotland’s most treasured island destinations.
Scarinish,
Isle of Tiree
PA77 6UH
Please send enquiries to: bookingstireehotels@gmail.com
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