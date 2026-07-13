Whether you’re planning a relaxing weekend away, an active adventure or a family holiday, the hotel combines modern comfort with one of Scotland’s most enviable coastal settings. Recently refurbished guest rooms offer a choice of sea or machair views, with comfortable king, twin, triple and suite accommodation designed to help guests unwind after a day exploring the island.

Scarinish Beach itself is only moments from your doorstep, making early morning beach walks, evening sunsets and refreshing sea swims wonderfully accessible. Beyond the shoreline, Tiree has earned a reputation as Scotland’s ’sunshine island’, famed for its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters and exceptional conditions for watersports. Surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing, cycling, wildlife watching and beachcombing are all within easy reach, making the hotel an excellent choice for visitors wanting to experience everything the island has to offer.

The hotel also caters brilliantly for groups and special occasions. Larger parties can enjoy the adjacent Scarinish Beach House, an impressive twelve-bedroom property overlooking the bay. Sleeping up to 24 guests, it features spacious social areas, a games room, cinema room, indoor sauna, outdoor fire pit and barbecue area, creating the perfect setting for family gatherings, celebrations, retreats or activity holidays. Catering options and bespoke island experiences can also be arranged, allowing guests to make the very most of their time on Tiree.