Sea Change 2026 will celebrate female animators - from the 1920s to the 2020s - with a host of Scottish and international films.

The 100th anniversary of pioneering animator Lotte Reineger’s The Adventures of Prince Achmed - the oldest surviving animated feature film in the world - will be celebrated with a special event from The Cabinet of Living Cinema.

Over 80 miles away from the nearest permanent cinema, the festival will open with a special preview of major new Scottish period drama The Education of Jane Cumming ahead of its 2027 cinema release.

The festival will close with BIFA-winning documentarian Jeanie Finlay introducing her new feature All Rivers Spill Their Stories into the Sea, shot partly in Tiree’s sea kelp forests.

Tiree holds a special place in Finlay’s heart, with a key scene in the film being shot there.

There are many films being showcased over the course of the weekend, including exclusive previews and screenings.

Away from the big screen, Sea Change festival invites its audience to fully embrace its unique island home with a treasure-trove of memorable experiences.