Scotland’s only annual festival dedicated to championing women in film, Tiree Sea Change Festival, is to be held from 18-20 September.
Sea Change 2026 will celebrate female animators - from the 1920s to the 2020s - with a host of Scottish and international films.
The 100th anniversary of pioneering animator Lotte Reineger’s The Adventures of Prince Achmed - the oldest surviving animated feature film in the world - will be celebrated with a special event from The Cabinet of Living Cinema.
Over 80 miles away from the nearest permanent cinema, the festival will open with a special preview of major new Scottish period drama The Education of Jane Cumming ahead of its 2027 cinema release.
The festival will close with BIFA-winning documentarian Jeanie Finlay introducing her new feature All Rivers Spill Their Stories into the Sea, shot partly in Tiree’s sea kelp forests.
Tiree holds a special place in Finlay’s heart, with a key scene in the film being shot there.
There are many films being showcased over the course of the weekend, including exclusive previews and screenings.
Away from the big screen, Sea Change festival invites its audience to fully embrace its unique island home with a treasure-trove of memorable experiences.
Other events will include Tiree singer Ishbel Campbell teaching attendees how to serenade the seals with a traditional Gaelic ballad on Vaul beach and an underwater sketching and snorkelling session with animator Viola Madau, using specially designed waterproof sketchpads.
Wild Bathing Oban will host daily guided swim sessions in Tiree’s clear warm waters, Skye Swift and Bella Bremner will run yoga and pilates on the beach, Tiree’s legendary Ranger Hayley will lead an exploration of local rockpools and there’s a chance to experience the island’s new Hygge Nordic sauna and refresh with Tiree Tea and Hebridean Roast coffee in the community-run cafe.
Alongside the public festival, the Sea Change Development Lab - for women and non-binary people at any stage in their film and screen industries career - will return from 15th to 18th September, with a focus on “connection, collaboration, community, and change”.
Screen Argyll’s Jen Skinner said: “We are thrilled to launch the eighth annual Sea Change Festival this September 18 to 20, celebrating female and non-binary filmmaking talent on our island of Tiree. This year’s programme is our most vibrant yet.
“The sea remains our inspiration. Alongside a rich selection of sea-inspired shorts, including titles from the London Surf Film Festival, we close with All Rivers Spill Their Stories into the Sea, with returning filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, which features footage shot right here on Tiree.
“We can’t wait to welcome audiences this September!"
Katharine Simpson from Screen Scotland said: “Jen and the team have programmed what promises to be a brilliant series of screenings and events which continue the important mission of the festival, showcasing the work of women in film within the unique and inspiring environment of Tiree.
“It’s fantastic to be able to support Screen Argyll and its work which so closely reflects our ambitions to raise the profile of underrepresented filmmakers and to broaden and deepen access to film culture across all parts of Scotland.”
To take a look at the full programme fo events and buy tickets go to screenargyll.co.uk/sea-change-film-fest/
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