More than 40 years ago Ann Thomas opened her gallery on Harbour Street with her husband Pat, showcasing her paintings in the building which now houses the Loch Fyne Gallery. Ann’s talents also extended to cartoon creations which she regularly produced for the Argyllshire Advertiser.

In recent years, however, Ann has faced debilitating health crises including near-fatal pneumonia, heart surgery and, most recently, a stroke on her optic nerve. On top of Ann’s macular degeneration, this last bout of illness deprived the artist of most of her sight.

Throughout her medical difficulties Ann has been supported by her daughter Heather Thomas-Smith.

"To see mum face up to so many challenges over the last couple of years has been humbling,” Heather told the Advertiser. “It has been a very difficult time for us all and, for an artist to lose most of their sight when it has been their passion to capture the landscapes, wildlife and nature through art over so many decades, is a tragedy.”

But Ann has been determined to pursue her passion and has found a new way to express her artistic talents.

"Having been quite ill and now with very little sight I can no longer see colours on a mixing palette,” Ann explained.

“To help get round this I have been working directly on the canvas by adding the paint from the tube and working with my brushes and fingers, creating paintings that are completely different to my previous landscapes.