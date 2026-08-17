A renowned Tarbert artist has overcome monumental health challenges to create work for a new exhibition despite losing almost all of her sight.
More than 40 years ago Ann Thomas opened her gallery on Harbour Street with her husband Pat, showcasing her paintings in the building which now houses the Loch Fyne Gallery. Ann’s talents also extended to cartoon creations which she regularly produced for the Argyllshire Advertiser.
In recent years, however, Ann has faced debilitating health crises including near-fatal pneumonia, heart surgery and, most recently, a stroke on her optic nerve. On top of Ann’s macular degeneration, this last bout of illness deprived the artist of most of her sight.
Throughout her medical difficulties Ann has been supported by her daughter Heather Thomas-Smith.
"To see mum face up to so many challenges over the last couple of years has been humbling,” Heather told the Advertiser. “It has been a very difficult time for us all and, for an artist to lose most of their sight when it has been their passion to capture the landscapes, wildlife and nature through art over so many decades, is a tragedy.”
But Ann has been determined to pursue her passion and has found a new way to express her artistic talents.
"Having been quite ill and now with very little sight I can no longer see colours on a mixing palette,” Ann explained.
“To help get round this I have been working directly on the canvas by adding the paint from the tube and working with my brushes and fingers, creating paintings that are completely different to my previous landscapes.
"Instead, I am using my imagination to capture different periods through geological time and history, for example. the volcanic formation of Arran and how the ice age carved out Loch Awe and the area. Everything I do through touch now relies on my previous experience and skill."
These unique artworks will take pride of place in Ann’s exhibition at The Old Library, Barmore Road in Tarbert, this month as part of Artmap Argyll Open Studios 2026 from August 21 to 31.
Alongside pieces from her earlier work, the new art she will be displaying highlights the millennia-long process of landscape creation and draws on Ann’s imagination to depict the world she can no longer see.
Heather now helps her mother with the painting process, placing colours in different palette sections to help her mother choose.
“Mum now uses touch to work her way round a canvas and create each piece with such feeling,” Heather explained. “It is very special and it’s a sign to us all that we should not give up, even when the going gets tough and the mountain seems insurmountable.
“Changes in mobility and sight has meant that her work has become more reflective of places she has been, the strong memories those spaces evoke and natural events that impact our world.”
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