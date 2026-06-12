Joining the Allstars will be Kintyre Schools Pipe Band, We.R.Soul, Session A83 and Jim and Joanne Swan, who will be making their MOK Fest debut.

Alison M Leith will compère the evening, with more acts still to be announced.

Formed in 2012, Slainte Davaar Allstars come together each year to perform a brand-new set spanning decades and genres.