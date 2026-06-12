Campbeltown’s own supergroup Slainte Davaar Allstars will once again close this year’s Mull of Kintyre Music Festival (MOK Fest) when they take to the stage at the iconic Kilkerran Survivors Night on Sunday August 23.
Joining the Allstars will be Kintyre Schools Pipe Band, We.R.Soul, Session A83 and Jim and Joanne Swan, who will be making their MOK Fest debut.
Alison M Leith will compère the evening, with more acts still to be announced.
Formed in 2012, Slainte Davaar Allstars come together each year to perform a brand-new set spanning decades and genres.
The core band members are joined by a selection of guest musicians, making every performance a unique and not-to-be missed experience for festival-goers.
The band previously gained international attention when their own version of Space Odyssey was broadcast to the International Space Station in 2020.
They have once again promised a set that will bring MOK Fest 2026 to a memorable close.
The five-day MOKFest has seven ticketed concerts, headlined by artists including Skipinnish, Blazin’ Fiddles, Kathleen MacInnes with Mike Vass, Ímar, The Haggis Chasers Ceilidh Band, Archie McAllister and Friends – Sileas Sinclair, Arran McAllister and Alasdair Murray – Kintyre Schools Pipe Band and Che Martin.
Tickets are available online at www.mokfest.com – where there is more information about the festival – or locally from AP Taylor on Campbeltown’s Main Street.
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