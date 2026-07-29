A host of fun games and interesting things to see and do ensured that this year’s Children’s Day at Arran Heritage Museum was one of its busiest special events days of the season so far.
Mostly aimed at affordable fun for children, the pocket money priced tombola stall did a roaring trade, as did the guess the number of sweeties in the jar, and the pirates treasure game.
Face painting, crafting and traditional games, such as ring and ball throwing games, also kept young minds occupied while it was the cupcake decorating and chocolate fountain that attracted others.
Of interest to both adults and children was a model train set and a traditional washboard demonstration that allowed young visitors to get their hands wet and dirty.
A welcome addition for adults this year was a visitor from Kilmartin Museum. Flintknapper Will Attard hosted a demonstration where he knapped knives and cutting instruments, and answered questions about flintknapping tools, techniques, flint and flintknapping from prehistoric times to the modern era.
Visitors were also able to enjoy snacks and light lunches from Cafe Rosaburn while listening to music provided by various musicians, including from the Feis, and Arran Pipe Band.
The next special event day in the Arran Heritage Museum calendar will be Tractor Day which will take place on Sunday August 9, before the Dog Show on Sunday August 23, that winds up the museum’s summer event schedule.
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