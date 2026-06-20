The beauty of the Tayvallich area will play a key role in a soon-to-be published book by local crofter and journalist Fiona Ross.
Wild Knowing tells the story of the Ross family’s tumultuous journey to creating their own Highland cattle fold - a long-held dream that began on their small croft on the Keills peninsula.
While working as a reporter and Softer Crofter columnist with the Argyllshire Advertiser, Fiona was helping her husband Neil raise their first three calves and producing free-range pork which they sold via the village shop and to the Tayvallich Inn.
"There have been so many highs and lows in getting to where we are now, with more than 50 cattle, hundreds of sheep and a band of extremely mischievous goats," Fiona said.
"But from the outset the community in Tayvallich, and in Keills particularly, was really supportive and it occurred to me last summer that there was a story behind our journey that could be worth sharing more widely. We have learned so much that I believe will be relevant to people whether they’re farmers, nature lovers or just interested in reading about a genuinely life-changing experience."
Fiona, Neil, her father John, daughters Eilidh and Iona and son Lyle first moved to Tayvallich in 2019 to follow in the footsteps of Neil’s ancestors who had bred Highland cows near Kilberry in the 19th century.
Fiona explained: "Our first highlanders were gorgeous wee heifers that we bought at the Oban mart from the famous Cladich fold on Loch Awe."
However, establishing themselves as cattle breeders was not all plain sailing due to a number of challenges, including John’s deteriorating health and the onset of the Covid pandemic.
"We faced a number of real setbacks along the way,” Fiona added, "And, after a few wonderful years at Keills, we realised we needed more land to expand our numbers.
"It was a real struggle to find somewhere that would be perfect for the cattle but would be affordable. Eventually we found the most extraordinary croft on Mull which met and exceeded our wildest hopes.
"The whole experience of getting to where we are now has been hugely positive. We have learned so much from the land, from the Tayvallich and Ross of Mull communities and from the animals themselves.
"Neighbouring farmers have been so welcoming and happy to share local insight. Fortunately, Neil has worked in agriculture since he was 16 so, although almost everything was completely new to me, he has a wealth of experience to bring to everything we do here on the croft."
Published by Black and White Publishing, the book touches on issues including dementia and bereavement but its main focus is the joy to be found in living according to the rhythm of the land and the seasons.
The book is an ode to farming and the softer life that can be lived in the Hebrides. It depicts the life-affirming joy of bathing every morning in the icy Atlantic before taking the cows for a paddle.
It tells calamitous tales of amorous bulls, escaping heifers, upturned quad bikes, falling off piers and accidentally injecting herself with cow meds. It tells the stories of births - so many beautiful births - followed by the drama of catching each slippery calf, holding it and tagging it, all under the baffled shaggy-fringed gaze of its 500-kilo, massively-horned mum.
"It’s been such an education," Fiona said, originally a Glasgow girl through and through. "Just watching the Highlanders’ amazing maternal instincts has been fascinating. Also, it’s obvious to farmers the world over but relying so entirely on weather and growth cycles to make this all work has been life-changing for me and something I now appreciate so completely."
Wild Knowing will be published in hardback on September 17 and there will also be an audiobook launched on the same date and read by Fiona herself.
The book can also be pre-ordered at geni.us/WildKnowing&source=gmail&ust=1781696921352000&usg=AOvVaw3P2_xxG13Rjry3NqussbTq">geni.us/
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