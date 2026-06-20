Wild Knowing tells the story of the Ross family’s tumultuous journey to creating their own Highland cattle fold - a long-held dream that began on their small croft on the Keills peninsula.

While working as a reporter and Softer Crofter columnist with the Argyllshire Advertiser, Fiona was helping her husband Neil raise their first three calves and producing free-range pork which they sold via the village shop and to the Tayvallich Inn.

"There have been so many highs and lows in getting to where we are now, with more than 50 cattle, hundreds of sheep and a band of extremely mischievous goats," Fiona said.

"But from the outset the community in Tayvallich, and in Keills particularly, was really supportive and it occurred to me last summer that there was a story behind our journey that could be worth sharing more widely. We have learned so much that I believe will be relevant to people whether they’re farmers, nature lovers or just interested in reading about a genuinely life-changing experience."