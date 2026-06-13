Held from June 5 to 7, the festival highlighted the culture, talent and hospitality that make Gigha unique, bringing together residents and visitors for a weekend of music, arts and crafts, family entertainment, workshops, heritage activities and wellbeing events.

Festival Friday got proceedings under way with a sold-out concert at Gigha Village Hall.

Mhairi and Ron opened the weekend, with organisers highlighting Mhairi’s family roots on the island, before ceilidh favourites Culla provided the rest of the evening’s entertainment.