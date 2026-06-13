The annual Sound of Gigha festival once again brought music, creativity and community spirit to the island earlier this month, with a packed programme of events and two sold-out evening concerts showcasing the very best of island life.
Held from June 5 to 7, the festival highlighted the culture, talent and hospitality that make Gigha unique, bringing together residents and visitors for a weekend of music, arts and crafts, family entertainment, workshops, heritage activities and wellbeing events.
Festival Friday got proceedings under way with a sold-out concert at Gigha Village Hall.
Mhairi and Ron opened the weekend, with organisers highlighting Mhairi’s family roots on the island, before ceilidh favourites Culla provided the rest of the evening’s entertainment.
Saturday’s programme offered something for all ages. The popular Makers’ Market returned alongside a children’s zone featuring a bouncy castle and entertainment from Funky Chicken, while Gigha Hotel kept visitors fed with a barbecue throughout the day.
A variety of hands-on activities were available, including a musical taster workshop, bird/bat box making, line dancing and willow weaving, which was led by Gigha’s resident island ranger, Casey-Jo Zammitt.
Music remained at the heart of the festival, with the Voices of Argyll choir delivering a “sensational” performance in Gigha Parish Church as part of their summer tour.
That evening saw another capacity crowd gather at the village hall for the sold-out Super Sound Saturday concert.
High-energy trad-rock band Reely Jiggered got the audience moving before headline act Dlú returned to the festival by popular demand.
The acclaimed folk group rounded off the main music programme in style and proved once again why they remain festival favourites.
The weekend adopted a more relaxed pace on Sunday, beginning with a traditional Swedish fika at Achamore House hosted by residents Per and Monica Östlund.
Guests enjoyed coffee, pastries and conversation in keeping with the Swedish tradition, while professional musician Louise Braithwaite provided a soundtrack of mellow oboe music.
Sunday’s Survivors’ Session saw The Nook hosting the Gigha Brewery Horsebox Bar as festival-goers gathered for one final celebration before bringing the weekend to a close.
Sound of Gigha committee chairperson Sam Williams said: “The festival would not be able to happen without the amazing support of all the volunteers and locals for supporting our fundraising events throughout the year and Argyll and Bute Council for their sponsorship.”
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