Seventy-three P7 pupils from schools across South Kintyre celebrated the end of primary school in style at a glow-themed leavers’ disco on the final day of term.
Pupils from Dalintober, Castlehill, Drumlemble, Glenbarr, Rhunahaorine and Gigha primary schools gathered at Lorne and Lowland Church New Hall on Wednesday July 1, for an evening of music, dancing and celebration ahead of starting secondary school after the summer holidays.
The ‘Glow Crazy’-themed event featured glow sticks, fluorescent wristbands and glow-in-the-dark face paint, transforming the hall into a rave-style party, while DJ Shaun Anderson kept the dance floor packed throughout the evening.
Pupils also enjoyed a fun photo booth, stocked with a range of colourful and quirky props, and each child was able to take home a printed photograph as a keepsake from the night.
Organisers thanked everyone who helped make the event such a success, including the Lorne and Lowland Church for the use of the hall and J&A Mitchell for a £200 donation to help with the cost of the evening.
They also thanked Shaun Anderson for providing the music, McKellars for supplying a slush machine and drinks free of charge, Kenny Craig for volunteering his time to photograph the event, and Jason McCallum from Keeping It Local for printing both the tickets and the souvenir photographs at no cost.
“Thanks to the generosity of everyone who supported the event, a small surplus remained after costs,” said a spokesperson for the organising committee. “These remaining funds will be donated to the Campbeltown Christmas Lights Group.
“The disco gave children from across South Kintyre the chance to celebrate together before starting secondary school and make new friendships with pupils from other schools.”
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