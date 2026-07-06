They also thanked Shaun Anderson for providing the music, McKellars for supplying a slush machine and drinks free of charge, Kenny Craig for volunteering his time to photograph the event, and Jason McCallum from Keeping It Local for printing both the tickets and the souvenir photographs at no cost.

“Thanks to the generosity of everyone who supported the event, a small surplus remained after costs,” said a spokesperson for the organising committee. “These remaining funds will be donated to the Campbeltown Christmas Lights Group.

“The disco gave children from across South Kintyre the chance to celebrate together before starting secondary school and make new friendships with pupils from other schools.”