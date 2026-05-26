Spin Off was established in 2001 to preserve the traditional skills involved in processing wool and turning it into clothing. Members meet monthly to spin, dye and weave together.

The group is now looking to open their doors to other community members who might enjoy learning to spin, weave and dye their own garments and items.

Three masterclasses are on offer to provide ways for people to learn about the skills involved in making clothing out of wool.

Group secretary, Helen Ross, said: “Spinning, dyeing and weaving is a long-standing tradition that needs to be kept alive on Arran and beyond.

“It is a very therapeutic and sociable way to create clothes and other items while keeping warm.

“By freely sharing knowledge with others on Arran and beyond, we can help our community to create beautiful items using old traditional methods and utilising wool from our farmers.”