Island wool craft group, Spin Off, are offering three free masterclasses on spinning, dyeing and weaving for people on Arran.
Spin Off was established in 2001 to preserve the traditional skills involved in processing wool and turning it into clothing. Members meet monthly to spin, dye and weave together.
The group is now looking to open their doors to other community members who might enjoy learning to spin, weave and dye their own garments and items.
Three masterclasses are on offer to provide ways for people to learn about the skills involved in making clothing out of wool.
Group secretary, Helen Ross, said: “Spinning, dyeing and weaving is a long-standing tradition that needs to be kept alive on Arran and beyond.
“It is a very therapeutic and sociable way to create clothes and other items while keeping warm.
“By freely sharing knowledge with others on Arran and beyond, we can help our community to create beautiful items using old traditional methods and utilising wool from our farmers.”
The first workshop, focusing on felting and an introduction to wool dyeing, will take place on Saturday June 13.
Later in the year, Spin Off are inviting interested people to attend their ‘Daft Batt’ workshop. A batt is a loose, fluffy mat of fibre produced by carding raw, washed wool. Since the fibres in a batt run in random directions, batts are useful for felting, or to make a fluffy textured yarn when spun. This workshop, which will include an introduction to spinning, will take place on Thursday September 17.
The final skill in the wool crafters battery, weaving, will be covered during a two-day tapestry workshop on Thursday April 8 and Friday April 9 next year.
Spin Off is a self funded organisation, however, a welcome grant from Scottish Power Renewables’ Beinn an Tuirc Windfarm fund, via Arran Community Council, allows for places on the workshops to be free.
Anyone interested in learning more about Spin Off, or wanting to secure a place at any of the three masterclasses, can e-mail Spin Off at Arranspinoff2026@gmail.com
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