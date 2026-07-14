The 60s classic from Ken Hughes will be performed from March 4-6 2027 at the Corran Halls in Oban.



Auditions will take place during the last week of July, and with audition packs and more information available by emailing auditions@spotlightmtg.co.uk.



Due to limited space on stage, everyone who wants to perform, whether for a principal or ensemble role, will need to audition.

The company is primarily for ages 16+, so these information sessions are aimed at that age group. When a specific production requires child actors, as this one does, the production team will hold auditions for these roles from their current company of junior members at a later date.



The group are also keen to welcome new members behind the scenes.

If performing isn’t for you, there are lots of opportunities to get involved in areas such as backstage, costumes, props, set building, front of house, technical and more.



So, if you fancy unleashing your inner Truly Scrumptious, Caractacus Potts, or perhaps Grandpa Potts, or if you’d rather become one of the sinister Vulgarian spies, or even the unforgettable Child Catcher, why not give auditioning a go?



Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes which are easy to move in.