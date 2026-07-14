Spotlight Musical Theatre Group has announced their next production as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
The 60s classic from Ken Hughes will be performed from March 4-6 2027 at the Corran Halls in Oban.
Auditions will take place during the last week of July, and with audition packs and more information available by emailing auditions@spotlightmtg.co.uk.
Due to limited space on stage, everyone who wants to perform, whether for a principal or ensemble role, will need to audition.
The company is primarily for ages 16+, so these information sessions are aimed at that age group. When a specific production requires child actors, as this one does, the production team will hold auditions for these roles from their current company of junior members at a later date.
The group are also keen to welcome new members behind the scenes.
If performing isn’t for you, there are lots of opportunities to get involved in areas such as backstage, costumes, props, set building, front of house, technical and more.
So, if you fancy unleashing your inner Truly Scrumptious, Caractacus Potts, or perhaps Grandpa Potts, or if you’d rather become one of the sinister Vulgarian spies, or even the unforgettable Child Catcher, why not give auditioning a go?
Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes which are easy to move in.
If you would like to be involved either on or off stage, you can join the group for their Information Night on Thursday July 16 at the Oban Guide Hall, across two sessions at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.
Each session will involve meeting the production team, finding out about the characters and roles available, learning what the production team are looking for in both principal and chorus performers (including a small amount of singing and dancing) and picking up an audition pack and booking an audition slot.
Those unable to attend on July 16 should email auditions@spotlightmtg.co.uk for more information.
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