There were numbers from hit musicals such as Annie, Oliver, Matilda, Mamma Mia, Hamilton and Wicked and finished with a show-stopping mix of songs from The Greatest Showman.

The children were supported by members of the group who have worked for the past few months coaching them on stage, as well as taking on roles behind-the-scenes with the more technical aspects that come with putting on a show.

The theatre group were delighted by the support from the local community for these talented youngsters who all have a bright future ahead on the stage.